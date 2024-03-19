Panopto Achieves TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification

Panopto's TX-RAMP Level 2 certification reflects its dedication to providing customers with the most secure, robust and versatile video management solutions.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Panopto, the leading global provider of AI-powered video management solutions for workforce training and higher education, announced that it has attained TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, the highest level of certification granted by the TX-RAMP program.

The Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) provides a standardized approach for security assessment, certification, and continuous monitoring of cloud computing services that meet the stringent security needs set forth by the compliance body following NIST 800-53 cybersecurity controls. The certification program ensures interoperability and security standards for technology solutions used in education and other sectors. This certification signifies that Panopto's video management platform meets the program's stringent requirements, demonstrating its capability to integrate seamlessly with other systems while maintaining data integrity and security.

"We are thrilled to achieve TX-RAMP Level 2 certification, as it validates our ongoing efforts to deliver best-in-class video management solutions to our customers," said Jason Beem, CEO of Panopto. "This certification highlights our commitment to interoperability and underscores our dedication to providing organizations with the tools they need to succeed in today's digital landscape."

TX-RAMP Level 2 certification signifies that Panopto's video management platform has undergone rigorous testing and meets TX-RAMP's most stringent standards for interoperability with a wide range of technology solutions. This achievement further strengthens Panopto's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and scalable video management solutions.

"Attaining TX-RAMP Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for Panopto and underscores our focus on delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Amit Montal, CTO at Panopto. "We are excited to continue collaborating with TX-RAMP and other industry leaders to deliver integrated solutions that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of video."

Panopto's TX-RAMP Level 2 certification reflects its dedication to providing customers with the most robust and versatile video management solutions. With this certification, Panopto continues to set the standard for excellence in video management, enabling organizations to harness the power of video to drive productivity, engagement, and success.

