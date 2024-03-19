Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Celebrates the Women Next Door in Annual Feature
EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine is proud to announce its annual feature, "Celebrating the Women Next Door," in the upcoming May/June issue. This special feature aims to highlight and honor the inspiring women in our community who embody strength, resilience, and compassion.
In a tribute to the diverse roles women play in society, from neighbors to survivors, caretakers, and unsung heroes, this feature recognizes the invaluable contributions they make to our families and communities every day. May is not just a month to celebrate motherhood but a time to honor all women and their remarkable impact.
"We believe that the well-being of women is essential to the well-being of our community," said the editorial team at Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine. "When women are supported and empowered, they have the ability to make a significant difference in the lives of those around them."
The magazine invites readers to nominate the inspiring women in their lives by submitting their stories through the provided link. Whether it's a friend, family member, colleague, or mentor, this is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the remarkable women who inspire and uplift others.
To submit a nomination, please click the link below and share how the woman in your life inspires you. Submissions must be received by March 25th 2024, at 5:00pm EST for consideration in the upcoming issue.
Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine is honored to celebrate the strength, courage, and compassion of the women next door who make our community a better place. Join us in recognizing these extraordinary individuals and sharing their stories of resilience and empowerment.
Contact: Kristi Gomen
Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine
Email: contact@lifestylescfl.com
Website: www.centralFloridalifestyle.com
Kristi Gomen
Lifestyles CFL
+1 407-449-2022
email us here
