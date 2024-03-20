Collab From Manchester, UK & Cape Town, South Africa Deliver The #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Underwater’ by Blue Scarr, featuring Aimee Britannia is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Having only released his first song in February 2022, Manchester, Englands Blue Scarr’s rise to the top of the aBreak58 is nothing short of incredible. As someone who’s constantly evolving as an artist and producer, ‘Underwater’ saw him experiment with a haunting melodic piano and bass alongside a more traditional pop beat. The song fully came together when he invited friend and fellow artist Aimee Britannia to collaborate. Aimee was born in Cape Town, South Africa and is currently based in Liverpool UK. An up and coming songwriter and composer herself, with a style ranging from Trap, RnB, and Pop, Aimee was the perfect creative partner for ‘Underwater.’ Composing the lyrics and melody after hearing the instrumental track, one can feel the song passionately drawing from a theme of love and guilt through Aimee’s incredible vocal performance.
“Blue Scarr’s ethereal production made it easy for me to write and record ‘Underwater’ very authentically and naturally,” said Aimee Britannia. “His talent and hard work has helped put my music on the map and I’m forever grateful for our friendship. The publicity and opportunity for growth that aBreak Music provides indie artists is amazing.” “I am so proud of what Aimee and I have achieved together,” adds Blue Scarr. “The aBreak58 is an incredible platform, helping so many indie artists to get noticed.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Blue Scarr’s artistry/production has a different vibe. While familiar, his tracks always feel fresh, alive,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “We get allot of electro-pop songs, with vocals often being the most challenging aspect. With ‘Underwater,’ Jay Stevens and I, along with our entire music team, were mesmerized by Aimee’s vocals, and how Blue Scarr was able to blend his final mastering touches with the passion Aimee brings throughout. Future collaborations with these two can’t come too soon.”
Bruce Tyler
Having only released his first song in February 2022, Manchester, Englands Blue Scarr’s rise to the top of the aBreak58 is nothing short of incredible. As someone who’s constantly evolving as an artist and producer, ‘Underwater’ saw him experiment with a haunting melodic piano and bass alongside a more traditional pop beat. The song fully came together when he invited friend and fellow artist Aimee Britannia to collaborate. Aimee was born in Cape Town, South Africa and is currently based in Liverpool UK. An up and coming songwriter and composer herself, with a style ranging from Trap, RnB, and Pop, Aimee was the perfect creative partner for ‘Underwater.’ Composing the lyrics and melody after hearing the instrumental track, one can feel the song passionately drawing from a theme of love and guilt through Aimee’s incredible vocal performance.
“Blue Scarr’s ethereal production made it easy for me to write and record ‘Underwater’ very authentically and naturally,” said Aimee Britannia. “His talent and hard work has helped put my music on the map and I’m forever grateful for our friendship. The publicity and opportunity for growth that aBreak Music provides indie artists is amazing.” “I am so proud of what Aimee and I have achieved together,” adds Blue Scarr. “The aBreak58 is an incredible platform, helping so many indie artists to get noticed.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Blue Scarr’s artistry/production has a different vibe. While familiar, his tracks always feel fresh, alive,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “We get allot of electro-pop songs, with vocals often being the most challenging aspect. With ‘Underwater,’ Jay Stevens and I, along with our entire music team, were mesmerized by Aimee’s vocals, and how Blue Scarr was able to blend his final mastering touches with the passion Aimee brings throughout. Future collaborations with these two can’t come too soon.”
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
brucetyler@abreakmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok