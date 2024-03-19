Charge to Charge awarded Top 10 ISV by Electronic Transaction Association for Innovations in Embedded Payments Solutions

"This prestigious award validates our dedication to advancing EV charging solutions and empowering the industry with cutting-edge technologies." ” — Sarah Adams

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charge to Charge, a pioneering provider of innovative EV (electric vehicle) charging solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Top 10 Payments ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA). This esteemed acknowledgment underscores Charge to Charge's commitment to revolutionizing the payments landscape with its groundbreaking EV charging solution.

The ETA Top 10 Payments ISVs Award celebrates companies that are pushing the boundaries of payments innovation, delivering faster, more secure, and seamless payment experiences for businesses and consumers alike. From dynamic startups to established industry players, these honorees are at the forefront of transforming the payment industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association as one of the Top 10 Payments ISVs," said Sarah Adams, CRO of Charge to Charge. "This prestigious award validates our dedication to advancing EV charging solutions and empowering the industry with cutting-edge technologies."

Charge to Charge offers an all-in-one solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging that meets the industry standards for compliance and convenience. Our solution is designed to comply with state and government regulations, providing businesses and consumers with peace of mind. It ensures consumer satisfaction by offering a range of payment options.

"Our fully integrated solution provides real-time updates to ensure transparency of pricing. Moreover, Owners and Operators can efficiently manage their EV Charging Fleet through the user-friendly web portal, Charge to Charge." - Sarah Adams.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Charge to Charge specializes in unattended payment acceptance and compliance within the EV charging industry. With a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to empowering the EV charging industry with compliant, reliable, and streamlined solutions, Charge to Charge is leading the way in revolutionizing the future of payments.

All honorees will be celebrated at TRANSACT, taking place from April 17-19 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Charge to Charge will join industry leaders and visionaries at this premier event to showcase our latest innovations in embedded payments technology.

For more information about Charge to Charge and its innovative payment solutions, visit chargetocharge.com.

About Charge to Charge

Charge to Charge is a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, specializing in unattended payment acceptance and compliance within the EV charging industry. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Charge to Charge is dedicated to empowering businesses with compliant, reliable, and streamlined payment solutions while creating seamless experiences for consumers.