Ukraine Energy Support Fund provides circuit breakers to Khmelnytskyi region

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund continues its efforts to support the restoration and strengthening of the energy infrastructure of the Khmelnytskyi region. Recently, 36 circuit breakers were procured for the local utility. They were financed through the German contribution implemented by KfW.

Circuit breakers are vital components for managing electric current and play a critical role in protecting electrical systems. By swiftly cutting off load circuits and fault circuits caused by shelling, these devices help to prevent further damage, facilitate timely repairs, and restore consumer outages.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established with the objective of providing financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensuring the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat and implemented in close cooperation with the USAID finance ESP and the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, with contributions from governments, international organizations, and corporate donors. To date the Fund has reached EUR 405 million in pledges from inter alia Germany, European Union, Sweden, United States, Denmark, Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.