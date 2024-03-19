The Secretariat launches "DSO-g Knowledge for Future" webinar series

The Energy Community Secretariat is happy to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the "DSO-g Knowledge for Future" webinar series. Aimed at enhancing the knowledge of gas distribution system operators (DSOs), this series is designed to prepare operators for the integration of new gases and the necessary adjustments to operations, flows, and communications in our collective journey towards decarbonization by 2050.

The "DSO-g Knowledge for Future" webinar series represents a crucial step towards ensuring that gas DSOs are equipped with the insights and skills needed to navigate the evolving energy landscape. While the series begins with a focus on the perspective of gas DSOs, it welcomes participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including other operators, policy makers, regulatory authorities, system users, gas producers, and system integrators.

The webinar series will feature sessions held bi-monthly. The first webinar, held today, featured guest speakers Mr. Andrej Miljevic from MIDEX and Mr. Emanuele Guglielmino from Advanced Microturbines, who provided expert insights and perspectives on the topic.