UM organises campus life experience camp for secondary students

MACAU, March 19 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) organised a two-day, one-night camp for students in the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme. More than ten form six students who have been accepted into FHS’s undergraduate programmes for the 2024/2025 academic year through the scheme were invited to join the camp. Under the guidance of the faculty members, the students experienced campus life and participated in hands-on experiments in laboratories.

At the opening ceremony, Chang Wa Kam, assistant professor in FHS, gave the participants an overview of FHS’s academic members and research to increase their understanding of the faculty and the programmes. He encouraged the participants to seek the joy of doing experiments while acquiring scientific knowledge and to experience the academic atmosphere of UM. Led by Chang, the participants visited the core facilities of FHS and learned more about the faculty’s cutting-edge research equipment. The students also conducted several experiments related to biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, and bioinformatics under the guidance of the technicians and students of the faculty. Through the experiments, they gained more insights into the underlying scientific principles and improved their experimental skills. In addition, the participants had the opportunity to interact with professors and current students of FHS and receive valuable advice and inspiration on their study and career planning, helping them to better adapt to university life.

Ieong Chi In, a student at Instituto Salesiano, has been accepted into the Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology programme. Prior to this camp, he participated in many science outreach activities organised by FHS and gained some knowledge of the faculty. He said that his interest in research was heightened after conducting experiments during the two-day camp, and he enjoyed doing experiments. He was impressed by the mouse experiment demonstrated by the faculty, and he looks forward to taking part in the experiment and mastering the relevant techniques in the future.

Lei Kuan U, a student at the Affiliated School of the University of Macau, has been accepted into the Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences programme. He said it was his first time doing experiments in a lab coat in a laboratory, and he felt like a professional researcher. After participating in the experiments, he realised that it is indeed arduous to be a professional researcher. In addition to mastering a wealth of experimental skills, researchers also need to possess profound scientific knowledge. He added that he appreciates the perseverance of researchers in the face of hardships and their determination to overcome obstacles.

Sit Weng Kei, a student at Kao Yip Middle School, has been accepted into the Bachelor of Science in Bioinformatics programme. She said that she has made new friends with students from different schools through the camp, and the face-to-face interaction with the professors allowed her to get a sneak peek at the learning approaches at the university. She believes that as well as acquiring basic knowledge, university students also need to develop soft skills, which is completely different from the learning model in high schools.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Zhang Xuanjun, assistant dean of FHS; and Baeg Gyeong Hun, Lee Tsz On, and Xie Ruiyu, associate professors in FHS.