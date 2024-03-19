Karie Willyerd joins Skillable as CLO in Residence and Advisor

Karie Willyerd, internationally recognized Chief Learning Officer, author and Advisory Board Member at GSV Ventures, joins Skillable.

Karie’s unique experiences will help Skillable's customers and prospects better understand how to address their skills challenges and prepare their workforces for the future through hands-on learning.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karie Willyerd, former Chief Learning Officer (CLO) and head of Education Services at Visa, SAP and Sun Microsystems, has joined Skillable, the pioneer in experiential learning and skill validation, as an Advisor and CLO in Residence. Karie will work closely with Skillable’s leadership team to support its global growth and customer-centric product innovation.

An influential leader in the learning and development (L&D) sector, Karie established the first CLO role for Visa globally, where she integrated its previously disparate learning functions into a single, award-winning corporate university. She also grew Visa’s client learning business to achieve 100% growth. Her results were recognized with an ATD Best award – one of two ATD Best awards that Karie has won – alongside the Top 20 APEX awards and an ATD Distinguished Contribution award. Karie is also the co-author of two best-selling books covering the future of HR and careers.

Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable, said, “Karie’s deep expertise in the learning space will be invaluable to Skillable as we embark on our next growth stage. Her future-looking insights are much-needed by learning leaders as they grapple with the largest, growing skills shortage globally; a $6.5 trillion skills gap which will further increase with advances in AI, automation and digital transformation. Karie’s unique experiences as a CLO and industry influencer will help Skillable’s customers and prospects better understand how to address their skills challenges and prepare their workforces for the future through hands-on learning.”

Karie said, “Skillable offers a compelling solution for leaders, giving workers a much-needed hands-on way of deepening and validating their skills. It’s a missing piece for many training strategies, which have relied on theoretical, knowledge-based skill-building for too long. Skillable’s experiential learning opportunities and virtual labs rely on actual demonstration of capability, making skills-based hiring and development a reality.”

