Building Research Systems, Inc. Launches Bilingual Installation and Seaming Guides for Leading Roof Systems

Building Research Systems

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Research Systems, Inc. (BRS), a pioneer in innovative roofing solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Spanish translations of their Product Installation Guides for the industry-renowned TS324® and PanelCraft™ 216/218 roofing systems. This landmark initiative is designed to bridge language barriers on construction sites, ensuring a seamless and efficient installation process.

The introduction of these translated guides has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response, underscoring BRS's commitment to inclusivity and excellence in the roofing industry. By providing bilingual resources, BRS aims to enhance communication among project teams, resulting in higher quality installations and improved project outcomes.

Responding to the growing demand from licensees and installers, BRS has further expanded its offerings by creating the "Dynamic Duo" – a set of both Roof Systems Installation and Seaming Guides for the TS324® and PanelCraft™ 216/218 systems, now available in Spanish. These comprehensive resources are designed to equip installers with the knowledge and tools necessary for flawless installation and seaming of BRS's advanced roofing systems.

Availability

The Spanish-translated Seaming Guides are available for immediate download from the Licensee Portal on the BRS website.

BRS encourages all interested parties to take advantage of these valuable resources to enhance their project execution capabilities.

About Building Research Systems, Inc. (BRS)

Building Research Systems, Inc. is a leader in the development of patented roofing technologies and systems, offering a wide range of products and services designed for superior performance and durability. BRS is committed to innovation, quality, and supporting its licensees through comprehensive technical and sales support, test results from FM, UL, ASTM E 1592, and assistance with code approvals.

For further information, please visit www.brsusa.com