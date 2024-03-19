CU Leadership Convention announces partnership with African-American Credit Union Coalition

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CU Leadership Convention is proud to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC).

AACUC will hold its annual conference with the 47th CU Leadership Convention to be held July 30-August 2, 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. AACUC will host the DEI Summit, the annual Pete Crear Lifetime Achievement Award, a welcome reception, and closing party for AACUC members and much more at this year’s CU Leadership Convention.

For the first time, the CU Leadership Convention will host AACUC members, allies and partners at this year’s convention making it the largest event of its kind for credit union leaders from across the country to gather and share innovative solutions, inspiration, and practical guidance to help better their credit unions and their communities.

“Every year, we work hard to make the CU Leadership Convention bigger, better and bolder. And this year, we are excited to welcome AACUC members,” says Dennis Sullivan, Chairman of the CU Leadership Convention. “We’re looking forward to more diverse thinking and thought-provoking solutions to the challenges facing credit union leaders. If there was ever a time that we need to come together, it is now!”

“Joining forces with CU Leadership Convention is a no-brainer,” says Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC President/CEO. “Our partnership enables us to deliver another exceptional conference experience at scale for our members and hopefully new members. The depth and breadth of the summit topics, the exciting entertainment, and the infusion of diversity and inclusion throughout the event amplifies our mission and could not be a better match for AACUC. We look forward to bringing our special AACUC spirit to our special events.”

Attendees and AACUC members participating in the 47th CU Leadership Convention will get access to more than 70 speakers from across the country, 65 thought-provoking sessions, world-class entertainment, and an opportunity to connect with colleagues, friends and share ideas while making new connections with more than 1,000 credit union leaders.

About the CU Leadership: The CU Leadership Convention is celebrating is 47th year serving credit union directors, CEOs and C-suite leaders with the country’s leading speakers from the movement sharing best practices and innovative solutions in an effort to help solve the toughest challenges facing credit union leaders across the country.

About AACUC: The AACUC is a 501c3 non-profit organization created in 1999 to increase diversity within the credit union community through advocacy and professional development. A recipient of the 2022 Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation for its leadership and global efforts unifying financial industries in eradicating racism amid the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest in 2020, AACUC has become an all-encompassing organization for executives, professionals, volunteers, consultants and regulators within the financial services industry. AACUC is considered a leader in the credit union movement, adopting the 8th Cooperative Principle (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and enabling credit unions to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.aacuc.org or on social media at Facebook.com/AACUC1, Linkedin.com/company/AACUC, X.com/AACUC1 or Instagram.com/aacucctc.