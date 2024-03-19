Dallas Afterschool Receives $1 Million Gift From Mackenzie Scott's Yield Giving

Dallas Afterschool

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call announced Dallas Afterschool as one of this year’s awardees, working with people in places experiencing the greatest need in the United States. Dallas Afterschool received a $1 million award from the Yield Giving Open Call.

Dallas Afterschool is a dynamic and community-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality and availability of out-of-school time for children in Dallas County. Its mission is to level the playing field for children of all races and economic backgrounds through advocacy, community resource coordination, and workforce placement and development. With over 54,000 families living in poverty in Dallas County, including over 30,000 single mothers, the award-winning organization provides access to quality afterschool programs that currently serves 17,000 students throughout the community.

In March 2023, MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving launched an Open Call for community-led, community-focused organizations whose explicit purpose is to enable individuals and families to achieve substantive improvement in their well-being through foundational resources.

The Open Call received 6,353 applications for 250 awards of $1 million each. In the Fall of 2023, organizations top-rated by their peers advanced to a second round of review by an external Evaluation Panel recruited for experience relevant to this cause and underwent a final round of due diligence. Dallas Afterschool was one of the final awardees.

“Dallas Afterschool is proud to be a recipient of the MacKenzie Scott’s Yield Giving Open Call award,” said Marjorie Murat, CEO of Dallas Afterschool. “It is an honor to be recognized amongst so many worthy organizations doing such meaningful work from across the nation. Currently, there are more than 100,000 children in Dallas County who are in need of a quality afterschool program. This gift will help expand our services, curriculum development and reach to ensure all children have safe and equitable access to out-of-school time care and instruction.”

For nearly two decades Dallas Afterschool has served the Dallas community, supporting over 230 afterschool sites and training 1,700 out-of-school time professionals. Through their impact, 95% of students maintained or improved their reading skills setting them on the path for success and an impressive 80% of students improved their mental well-being. Dallas Afterschool’s annual fundraising event, RECESS, will be held Friday, March 22nd. To purchase tickets or learn more about Dallas Afterschool, visit www.dallasafterschool.org.

More information on the Yield Giving Open Call and other initiatives can be found at www.leverforchange.org.

About Dallas Afterschool

Founded in 2007, Dallas Afterschool’s mission is to improve the quality and availability of afterschool and summer programs in Dallas County. Working with 1,700 staff members at 232 sites throughout Dallas, the organization informs, trains, supports, and evaluates programs that collectively reach 17,000 students in grades K-12. To find out more about the difference quality afterschool and summer programming can make in the life of a child, please visit www.dallasafterschool.org.

About Yield Giving

Established by MacKenzie Scott to share a financial fortune created through the effort of countless people, Yield Giving is named after a belief in adding value by giving up control. To date, Yield’s network of staff and advisors has yielded over $16,500,000,000 to 1,900+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others. To learn more, visit www.yieldgiving.com.

About Lever for Change

Lever for Change connects donors with bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems—including issues like racial inequity, gender inequality, lack of access to economic opportunity, and climate change. Using an inclusive, equitable model and due diligence process, Lever for Change creates customized challenges and other tailored funding opportunities. Top-ranked teams and challenge finalists become members of the Bold Solutions Network—a growing global network that helps secure additional funding, amplify members’ impact, and accelerate social change. Founded in 2019 as a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Lever for Change has influenced over $1.7 billion in grants to date and provided support to more than 145 organizations. To learn more, visit www.leverforchange.org.