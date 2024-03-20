TLG Peterbilt Completes Evansville, Indiana Dealership Expansion
TLG Peterbilt - Evansville now offers 35,000 square feet of first class amenities and increased truck service capacity.
TLG Peterbilt - Evansville has expanded its parts offerings with an updated showroom and 13,000 square-foot warehouse.
More than 23,400 square feet of office, warehouse and service building space was added to provide more parts availability and service capacity for customers.
We are excited for our customers and employees to experience the extensive enhancements at the new state-of-the-art TLG Peterbilt - Evansville. We want to thank everyone for their continued support.”EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Larson Group (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership with 25 locations in eight states, has completed construction on substantial updates and additions to its TLG Peterbilt – Evansville location. Over 23,400 square feet of office, warehouse and service building space has been added to the existing building as a response to the immense growth of the dealership since it first opened in 2010.
— Brian Farmer, Regional Vice President
The Evansville, Indiana-based dealership is now over 35,000 square feet of first-class amenities, symbolizing TLG’s continued commitment to providing the best TLG Peterbilt facility experience possible to employees and customers in the area.
Construction was led by Cincinnati Commercial Contracting, who has overseen several other TLG projects including the brand-new Dayton, Ohio dealership. The modern interior finishes perfectly encapsulate TLG’s vision of first-class facilities. Customers and employees can expect to find their home away from home with familiar interior enhancements seen in other TLG dealerships.
A Bigger, Better Experience
The improved TLG Peterbilt – Evansville dealership offers more parts availability and increased service capacity for more equipment with the help of its expanded 13,000 square-foot parts warehouse, 5-ton overhead crane, and seven new service bays.
Now complete, the 15 total service bays include a wash bay and a machine shop for commercial truck repairs, improving service efficiency and minimizing downtime for even more customers.
“We are excited for our customers and employees to experience the extensive enhancements at the new state-of-the-art TLG Peterbilt - Evansville,” said Regional Vice President Brian Farmer. “We want to thank everyone for their continued support which has allowed us to expand this facility.”
The dealership is located at 990 E. Mt. Pleasant Road in Evansville, Indiana. Hours of Operation:
• Parts: M-F, 7 AM – 12 AM and Sat: 7 AM – 3:30 PM
• Service: M-F, 7 AM – 12 AM and Sat: 7 AM – 3:30 PM
• Sales: M-F, 8 AM – 5 PM
About The Larson Group
The Larson Group has provided award winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers with the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 25 facilities from the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership locations or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, call 417.865.5355, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com, or contact Director of Marketing Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.
Heather Caldwell
The Larson Group
+1 417-409-6917
email us here
Inside the TLG Peterbilt - Evansville Expansion