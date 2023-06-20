TLG Peterbilt Completes New Full-Service Facility for Dayton, Ohio Dealership
Slated to open June 26, the new TLG Peterbilt - Dayton is now a full-service dealership offering truck sales, parts and service in Tipp City, Ohio.
We’re proud to announce the opening of the new TLG Peterbilt – Dayton designed to give our customers the award-winning TLG Peterbilt experience and our employees a first-class facility to call home.”DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Larson Group (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with 25 locations in eight states, has completed construction on a new full-service facility for its TLG Peterbilt – Dayton location. Slated to open June 26, the move to the new facility in Tipp City is in response to the tremendous growth and support for customers in the Dayton area since it opened in 2016. The new facility will provide customers with complete dealership support at 450 S Kinna Drive in Tipp City, conveniently located on I-75.
— Brad LouAllen, General Manager of TLG Peterbilt - Dayton
A Full-Service Dealership
Construction on the 41,000+ square-foot building began in the fall of 2022 and serves as a symbol of TLG’s commitment to the area and providing the support customers need. While the previous Huber Heights location offered parts and mobile service only, the Tipp City location not only offers customers a significantly expanded facility but is now a full-service dealership designed to provide the best customer and employee experience possible. It will offer new and used Peterbilt trucks for sale, parts and a full-service department for commercial truck repair solutions.
“We’re proud to announce the opening of the brand-new, full-service TLG Peterbilt – Dayton that was designed to give our valued customers the award-winning dealership experience TLG is known for and our employees a modern, first-class facility to call home,” said Brad LouAllen, General Manager of TLG Peterbilt – Dayton.
Customer-Centric Features and Amenities
The new TLG Peterbilt – Dayton features a 1,600-square-foot parts showroom, a nearly 13,000-square-foot parts warehouse, and a modern design that may be recognized by some from the Cincinnati dealership, as both construction projects have been led by Cincinnati Commercial Contracting.
The service department is dedicated to customer uptime with 20 service bays, a wash bay and 5-ton overhead crane for complete commercial truck repair and solutions and is staffed with TLG Peterbilt’s award-winning diesel service technicians. The service area also includes a modern drivers’ lounge with showers and laundry facility.
The new TLG Peterbilt – Dayton is located at 450 S. Kinna Drive, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.
Hours of operation are:
• Parts: M-F, 7AM – 6PM and Sat 7AM- Noon
• Service: M-F, 7AM – 6PM and Sat 7AM –Noon
• Sales: M-F, 8AM - 5PM
###
About The Larson Group
The Larson Group has provided award winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers with the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 25 facilities from the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership locations or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, call 417.865.5355, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com, or contact Director of Marketing Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.
Heather Caldwell
The Larson Group
+1 4174096917
hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok