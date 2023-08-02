TLG Peterbilt Breaks Ground on Indiana Facility Expansion to Meet Growing Demand
The project includes adding 23,400 square feet of office, warehouse and service building space to the existing building
Upon completion, the enhanced TLG Peterbilt - Evansville dealership will have more than 35,000 square feet of modern space and first-class amenities.
This investment represents our ongoing commitment to providing a first-class dealership and will allow our team to improve efficiency, service more equipment and maximize uptime for our customers.”EVANSVILLE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Larson Group (TLG) Peterbilt recently broke ground on extensive updates and additions to its TLG Peterbilt - Evansville facility. The project includes adding 23,400 square feet of office, warehouse and service building space to the existing building. Upon completion, the enhanced dealership will be more than 35, 000 square feet, giving employees and customers a spacious and modern first-class dealership. Construction is slated to be completed in Fall 2023. The Evansville, Indiana-based Peterbilt dealership opened in 2010.
— Brian Farmer, Regional Vice President
Interior enhancements with the expansion include a combination of offices spaces, parts warehousing, sales, service and customer amenities. Led by Cincinnati Commercial Contracting, customers will recognize the modern design finishes that incudes stainless steel and granite countertops, flake epoxy flooring and diamond plate wall cladding seen in both of TLG’s Ohio dealerships.
“It’s incredible to be a part of another project for The Larson Group in the year 2023. CCC stands fully dedicated to bring The Larson Group’s vision of first-class dealerships and facilities to a reality,” Justin Platt VP/Principal of CCC. We are truly grateful for the relationship with such a first-class organization.”
More Space and Upgraded Service Amenities
The service department expansion includes seven new service bays for a total of 15 bays, including a wash bay and a machine shop for commercial truck repair. TLG’s service technicians will be able to minimize down time for even more customers with the support of 13,000 square foot parts warehouse for more parts availability, in addition to the increased service capacity and offerings that will be available upon completion.
“This investment represents our ongoing commitment to providing a state-of-the-art dealership and the best TLG Peterbilt experience,” said Regional Vice President Brian Farmer. “This expansion will allow our team to improve efficiency, service more equipment and maximize uptime for our customers.”
The dealership will remain open during construction.
###
About The Larson Group
The Larson Group has provided award-winning Peterbilt service as well as exceptional quality trucks and parts across the Midwest and Southeast since 1987. TLG has built teams of qualified, highly trained professionals to provide customers with the best service for their commercial transportation needs at 25 facilities from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean.
For more information about The Larson Group’s growing dealership locations or to experience the company’s exemplary customer service first-hand, call 417.865.5355, visit https:// www.TLGtrucks.com, or contact Marketing Manager Heather Caldwell at hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com.
Heather Caldwell
The Larson Group
+ +1 4174096917
hcaldwell@tlgtrucks.com
The TLG Peterbilt Experience