College of Southern Idaho Hosts Annual Welding Wars
24 area High Schools and Technical Colleges compete in a regional welding competition.TWIN FALLS, IDAHO, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friday, March 15th the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) hosted their annual Welding Wars event for 130 high school welding students. This is the 7th year for CSI to host the event and it brought top talent from 24 high schools across Idaho and Utah together to celebrate the skilled trades.
Welding Wars has an individual welding competition, a team fabrication competition, and an instructor competition. Contestants were given a unique project design and four hours to build it. Judging was done by Project MFG industry welding experts Shanen Aranmor and Paul McMillan. Through generous sponsor donations, over $35,000 worth of prizes were given to the winners and competitors.
The winners were as follows:
1st Place Individual - Anna Coulumbe from Skyview ICAT
2nd Place Individual - Cooper Warren from Skyview ICAT
3rd Place Individual - Ashten Selacek from Skyview ICAT
1st Place Team Fabrication - Team from Green Canyon
2nd Place Team Fabrication - Team from Rigby High School
3rd Place Team Fabrication - Team from Tech Careers High School
1st Place Instructor - Tristan Telford from Tech Careers High School
2nd Place Instructor - Ivak Cooper from Caldwell High School
3rd Place Instructor - Alan Lloyd from Cassia Regional Tech Center (CRTC)
The competition also had a career discovery event that gave students the opportunity to engage with 20 industry vendors and manufacturing companies for networking and to explore area job opportunities. Students were asked to arrive with a copy of their resume and be prepared to participate in mock-interviews to give them more experience looking for a job.
While the students were competing, welding instructors were invited to attend an Instructor Forum led by Ryan Eubank. He spent 3 hours giving practical advice on teaching the trades and how to create more engagement in the classroom environment. 28 Instructors attended.
