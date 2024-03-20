Chris Lane Joins TapClicks Executive Sales Team

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES , March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of Smart Marketing Cloud solutions, including automated data warehousing, reporting intelligence, and marketing workflow management for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced that Chris Lane has joined TapClicks as Vice President of Mid-Market Sales.

Lane’s sales career spans advertising operations and implementing B2B SaaS technology for large enterprises in the media and advertising industries, with international exposure.

At TapClicks, he will focus on mid-market revenue growth, go-to-market strategies, and interfacing with the customer success organization to create a full-cycle customer journey.

“Chris’ experience as head of revenue for Operative through 5 years of growth and multiple acquisitions of both competitive and complimentary technology is impressive,” said Chel Heler, Executive General Manager at TapClicks. “He has the vision to help solve the growing need to converge marketing operations assets in our unified platform, TapClicks’ specialty.”

“I've watched TapClicks revolutionize the Smart Marketing space for several years now,” commented Lane. “They understand the value in presenting a full suite solution that has the ability to scale up for enterprise while providing best-in-class solutions to marketers of all sizes. Along with our impressive team, I'm excited to make an impact as TapClicks enters the next phase of its growth by scaling our go-to-market effort, driving revenue, and working with a diverse customer base to give them access to the industry-leading toolset that TapClicks has built.”

Lane previously worked in sales management roles as VP, Publisher Development at Transmit and SVP of Sales at Operative. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Villanova University, and attended an Executive Program in Management, Business Administration and Operations at Columbia Business School.

About TapClicks:

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.