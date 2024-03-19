St. Johnsbury Barracks/ LSA/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A4001961
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tprooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 at 1420 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Drive
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VICTIM: Elizabeth Robbons
AGE: 82
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a hit and run accident in the Shippee Eye Care parking lot. An unknown vehicle hit Robbins' parked vehicle between 1420 and 1430 hours.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 and ask to speak with Trooper Hastings. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.