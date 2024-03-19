St. Johnsbury Barracks/ LSA/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24A4001961

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tprooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 at 1420 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hospital Drive

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VICTIM: Elizabeth Robbons

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a call concerning a hit and run accident in the Shippee Eye Care parking lot. An unknown vehicle hit Robbins' parked vehicle between 1420 and 1430 hours.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 and ask to speak with Trooper Hastings. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.