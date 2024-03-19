St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 @ 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd
VIOLATION: Theft
VICTIM: Kathleen Taylor
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/18/24 at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State Police Responded to a theft on Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown individual stole several bags of returnable cans from the residence totaling approximately 50 dollars.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 and ask to speak with Trooper Hastings. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.