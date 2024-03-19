St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 @ 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd

VIOLATION: Theft

VICTIM: Kathleen Taylor

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/18/24 at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State Police Responded to a theft on Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown individual stole several bags of returnable cans from the residence totaling approximately 50 dollars.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 and ask to speak with Trooper Hastings. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.