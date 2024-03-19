Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,160 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Hastings                         

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/18/24 @ 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spaulding Rd

VIOLATION: Theft

 

VICTIM: Kathleen Taylor

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/18/24 at approximately 1330 hours, Vermont State Police Responded to a theft on Spaulding Road in St. Johnsbury. Investigation revealed an unknown individual stole several bags of returnable cans from the residence totaling approximately 50 dollars.

 

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 and ask to speak with Trooper Hastings. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Theft/ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more