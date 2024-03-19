IBA Group Partners with SAP in Poland
IBA Group expands operations in Poland through a local partnership with SAP Polska.
IBA Group has extensive experience in implementing a wide array of SAP solutions. Using data analytics powered by AI and modern IT solutions, we offer tangible cost savings and competitive advantages.”WARSAW, POLAND, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA POLAND Sp. z o.o. became an official partner of SAP in Poland. With the partnership agreement in place, IBA Group will provide to Polish companies a range of innovative SAP solutions designed to facilitate rapid Business Transformation as a Service. These solutions include RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition and GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
— Pawel Ciesielski, Managing Director at IBA Poland.
RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition is an ERP system with a private cloud infrastructure that adapts to a company's evolving needs. It leverages real-time information, analytical data, and business technology platform services, incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. Companies utilizing this system can maintain competitiveness in a fast-paced business landscape.
GROW with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition offers a comprehensive package of solutions and services tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises. Built on the cloud version of SAP S/4HANA, it includes pre-configured industry scenarios to transform businesses into intelligent enterprises, ensuring long-term sustainable development. Equipped with essential tools and best practices, companies can achieve efficient business transformation within a short timeframe.
Additionally, IBA Group will help existing SAP ERP users in migrating to SAP S/4HANA. Leveraging the extensive experience in similar projects, IBA Group aims to streamline the migration process, reducing both time and costs. This is particularly relevant because support for SAP ERP is set to expire in 2027.
"Our close and longstanding collaboration with SAP enables our team of professionals to implement various end-to-end SAP solutions, from requirements analysis and design to implementation and ongoing support. Since 1996, our team has delivered over 1,000 projects for clients in 49 countries. Looking ahead, we're excited about the opportunities in the Polish market and are fully prepared to support local companies in their digital transformation," said Igor Bordak, Global Delivery Director – SAP Services at IBA Group.
"IBA Group possesses extensive experience in implementing a wide array of SAP solutions. Given the unique market conditions and current business challenges in Poland, our focus remains sharp. Today, companies are seeking to expedite and optimize processes across manufacturing, supply chains, and workforce management. Using data analytics powered by AI and modern IT solutions, we offer tangible cost savings and competitive advantages. SAP's cutting-edge offerings further validate our decision to partner with them, affirming our expertise and experience," added Pawel Ciesielski, Managing Director at IBA Poland.
In addition to Poland, IBA Group has local partnerships with SAP in the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. As an SAP Gold PE Service Partner, IBA Group has also demonstrated proven expertise in supporting customers along their cloud migration journey. IBA Group has attained competencies in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, Customer Relationship Management, Human Capital Management, and the SAP Business Technology Platform. The company’s recognition from SAP on RISE with SAP is a key differentiator in today’s hyper-competitive environment.
