InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Pet Waste Vacuum That Utilizes Biodegradable Bags for Pickup and Disposal
Lois R. of Wake Forest, NC is the creator of the Pet Waste Scooper, a vacuum-style tool designed to efficiently clean up solid pet waste from the ground. Users can hold the device like a leaf blower and utilize the vacuum mechanism to suction pet waste directly into a biodegradable bag for easy and convenient disposal. The device includes an extendable arm tube with a scooper on the end to help pick up the waste to be suctioned into the bags. It also features backpack straps for wearing it, and the bags that collect the content can be flushed or thrown into the garbage.
The vacuum and bagging unit is constructed using lightweight, durable plastic that clips onto a strap backpack. At the top of the hose there is a thin nylon loop which the user's hand can slip into for better grip control. The device is powered by rechargeable batteries, and may be equipped with a charging cradle to maintain a full battery charge. A cartridge with a filter is inserted into the intake tube to receive the animal feces collected.
After collection, the vacuum and disposal system are converted to an unload position for the removal of the cartridge from the intake tube and the ultimate disposal of the animal feces. The vacuum includes a housing having first, second, and third openings, a vacuum motor connected to the first opening of the housing, an elongated tube connected by one end to the second opening of the housing, and a receptacle removably connected to the third opening of the housing. The openings siphon waste into the bags and offer a simple method of disposal, ultimately offering much needed convenience when picking up after a pet.
The market for pet waste scoopers is vast, dynamic, and innovative, featuring numerous different hand tools that assist pet owners in picking up solid waste from their pets. As more households adopt pets such as dogs, cats, and other animals, there is a corresponding demand for products that help manage pet waste effectively. There is a growing emphasis on environmental responsibility and the proper disposal of pet waste. Many pet waste pickup devices are designed to minimize plastic waste by using biodegradable bags or reusable containers, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.
Some pet waste pickup devices are designed for multi-purpose use, such as combining a scooper with a waste bag dispenser, a flashlight for nighttime walks, or a storage compartment for treats or small accessories. Product developers in this market continue to innovate with features such as odor control mechanisms, hands-free operation, self-cleaning scoopers, and integration with smart home technology for automated waste disposal. The Pet Waste Scooper innovates even further with the vacuum suction mechanism to automate the pickup process and eliminate the need to handle pet waste by hand. The Pet Waste Scooper would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s current product line.
Lois filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pet Waste Scooper product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pet Waste Scooper can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
