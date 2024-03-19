Fuuz® to Host Mastering Digital Transformation in Manufacturing Webinar on March 28, 2024
In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the buzzwords of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 can either be mere jargon or transformative realities”ROCHESTER HILLS, MICHIGAN, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fuuz, a Michigan-based manufacturing and integration platform, will host a webinar titled, “From Legacy to Leading Edge: Mastering Digital Transformation in Manufacturing'' on Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 2 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
— Craig Scott, CEO and Founder of Fuuz
Speakers Craig Scott, Founder and CEO of Fuuz, and Jim Kunz, MES Architect and Lead Project Manager at Logical Systems Inc. (LSI), will discuss barriers to digital transformation in manufacturing and strategies to achieve Industry 4.0 connectivity.
"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, the buzzwords of digital transformation and Industry 4.0 can either be mere jargon or transformative realities,” said Scott. “Our webinar aims to cut through the noise, offering tangible insights into how manufacturing companies can truly achieve digital maturity and reap the benefits of innovative cloud-based solutions."
During the event, Scott and Kunz will cover these key topics:
-The current state of digital transformation in manufacturing
-How inflexible legacy software drives dependency on third-party solutions and holds manufacturers back from digital maturity
-The benefit of extending enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems with an MES platform versus the complexity of replacing them
-Proven best practices for building an effective roadmap to digital transformation
"The future of manufacturing is inherently uncertain, but with uncertainty comes opportunity,” said Scott. “Our webinar with LSI is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and strategies necessary to navigate digital transformation proactively, mitigating disruption and positioning their organizations for success in the digital age."
To learn more and register for the webinar, visit the registration page.
About Fuuz:
Fuuz® by MFGx is a next-gen Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform designed for companies seeking full operational visibility, process automation, and rapid digital transformation. With pre-built manufacturing modules, seamless integrations to all business systems, and over 20 years of proven expertise, Fuuz stands as the optimal solution for manufacturers aiming to streamline operations and accelerate their digital evolution. Explore the future of manufacturing at fuuz.com.
Kathy Suchowiecki
Markit Strategies
+1 586-354-7888
email us here