Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,384 in the last 365 days.

Viscadia to Sponsor PMRC EU, April 16-17

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscadia, a premier global forecasting firm renowned for empowering life sciences companies with clarity and confidence through forecasting, proudly announces its participation in the Pharma Market Research Conference taking place in Munich, Germany from April 16-17. Viscadia is a Gold Sponsor of the conference.

On April 16, Viscadia will host a presentation from Doug Willson, Ph.D. entitled, “When You Can’t See the Forest for the Trees – Demand Research and Forecasting in Markets with Crowded Pipelines” scheduled for 12:10 pm CET. Dr. Willson is a Principal with Viscadia and has 30 years of experience in forecasting and analytics for the life sciences industry.

Commenting on this presentation, Dr. Willson remarked, “Today’s life sciences markets are increasingly competitive, and pipelines in many therapeutic areas are crowded with new products. In these complex environments it is critical now more than ever to have robust demand assumptions driving product revenue forecasts. We will discuss the different elements of demand research and forecasting in crowded markets”.

Viscadia will also host a booth on the exhibit floor. Satish Kauta, Founder & CEO of Viscadia, commented, “We are delighted to have a strong presence at the conference as we enter the next phase of growth for Viscadia globally. We look forward to welcoming colleagues to our booth and engaging stakeholders in the European life sciences ecosystem”.

About Viscadia
Viscadia is a premier global forecasting firm that empowers the life sciences industry with clarity and confidence through forecasting. With a team of forecasting specialists and a commitment to excellence, we leverage our expertise to design and build custom models, execute market research to frame the business case and ask the right questions, and optimize decision-making through ongoing comprehensive cycle support. To learn more, visit www.viscadia.com.

Kanika Chandi
Viscadia Inc.
+1 202540-9990
email us here

You just read:

Viscadia to Sponsor PMRC EU, April 16-17

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more