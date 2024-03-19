InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Fingerprint Activated Steering Wheel to Prevent Vehicle Theft
EINPresswire.com/ --
Jairus S. of Corona, NY is the creator of the Biometric Steering Wheel, a modified vehicle steering wheel featuring integrated biometric sensors. Users can scan their fingerprints on the wheel for future authorizations, allowing the vehicle ignition to activate only when the owner’s fingerprints are identified. Drivers will adjust his or her hands in different positions on the steering wheel for the biometric sensors to recognize their DNA and fingerprints. Once the driver is recognized, the vehicle will become operational. Unauthorized operators will be unable to start the vehicle, thereby preventing theft.
For additional anti-theft security, when a driver sets their car in park, the biometric steering wheel will automatically lock, preventing any unauthorized person from driving off with the vehicle. The driver would then need to use the fingerprint sensor to activate the steering wheel again. If an unauthorized person attempts to use the fingerprint sensor, the biometric steering wheel will lock and then take a picture of the unauthorized person which the driver would then have the option to report to the authorities. Ultimately, the biometric system prevents anyone other than the vehicle owner and other authorized people from starting the vehicle.
While the market for biometric steering wheels is niche, it is part of the larger automotive products market which generates millions of dollars in revenue each year. The primary factors for integrating fingerprint recognition into steering wheels are security and personalization. These systems add an extra layer of security by ensuring that only authorized users can start the vehicle or access certain functions. They can also be used to enable personalized settings based on individual drivers' preferences, such as seat positions, climate control settings, and entertainment options.
Advancements in fingerprint recognition technology, such as improved accuracy, faster authentication speeds, and enhanced durability, are currently contributing to increased adoption of biometric integrated steering wheels. The overall automotive industry trends toward increased connectivity, autonomous driving capabilities, and enhanced user experience influences the demand for advanced technologies like fingerprint-activated steering wheels. The Biometric Steering Wheel is the perfect product for automotive manufacturers, offering a device for widespread adoption that is cost effective and user friendly.
Jairus filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Biometric Steering Wheel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Biometric Steering Wheel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Jairus S. of Corona, NY is the creator of the Biometric Steering Wheel, a modified vehicle steering wheel featuring integrated biometric sensors. Users can scan their fingerprints on the wheel for future authorizations, allowing the vehicle ignition to activate only when the owner’s fingerprints are identified. Drivers will adjust his or her hands in different positions on the steering wheel for the biometric sensors to recognize their DNA and fingerprints. Once the driver is recognized, the vehicle will become operational. Unauthorized operators will be unable to start the vehicle, thereby preventing theft.
For additional anti-theft security, when a driver sets their car in park, the biometric steering wheel will automatically lock, preventing any unauthorized person from driving off with the vehicle. The driver would then need to use the fingerprint sensor to activate the steering wheel again. If an unauthorized person attempts to use the fingerprint sensor, the biometric steering wheel will lock and then take a picture of the unauthorized person which the driver would then have the option to report to the authorities. Ultimately, the biometric system prevents anyone other than the vehicle owner and other authorized people from starting the vehicle.
While the market for biometric steering wheels is niche, it is part of the larger automotive products market which generates millions of dollars in revenue each year. The primary factors for integrating fingerprint recognition into steering wheels are security and personalization. These systems add an extra layer of security by ensuring that only authorized users can start the vehicle or access certain functions. They can also be used to enable personalized settings based on individual drivers' preferences, such as seat positions, climate control settings, and entertainment options.
Advancements in fingerprint recognition technology, such as improved accuracy, faster authentication speeds, and enhanced durability, are currently contributing to increased adoption of biometric integrated steering wheels. The overall automotive industry trends toward increased connectivity, autonomous driving capabilities, and enhanced user experience influences the demand for advanced technologies like fingerprint-activated steering wheels. The Biometric Steering Wheel is the perfect product for automotive manufacturers, offering a device for widespread adoption that is cost effective and user friendly.
Jairus filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Biometric Steering Wheel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Biometric Steering Wheel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling
1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com