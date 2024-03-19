Munich Hospitality Group Launches Homes by KING's Initiative For Business Travellers

KING's Homes - Munich Accommodation, Perfect For Digital Nomads KING's Advastay Apartment KING's Cafe & Bar Munich

KING's Hotels has announced the launch of the Homes by KING's initiative, a comprehensive accommodation solution designed for extended-stay business travellers.

MUNICH, GERMANY, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that heralds a new era for business travel, KING's Hotels has announced the launch of the Homes by KING's initiative, a comprehensive accommodation solution designed for extended-stay business travellers. This innovative approach combines the luxury of hotel living with the practicality and comfort of home, perfectly catering to freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital nomads.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels Munich, elaborates on the vision behind the initiative: "Business travel is evolving, and so are the needs of business travellers. They're looking for more than just a place to stay – they want a place where they can work, relax, and immerse themselves in local culture. Homes by KING's is our answer to this demand, providing a seamless blend of work and play."

The initiative offers a range of extended-stay accommodation options, from hotel apartments at KING's Hotel First and AdvaStay by KING's. Each option is designed with the modern traveller in mind, featuring fully equipped kitchenettes, comfortable workspaces, access to laundry facilities and unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi.

Strategically located in Munich's vibrant Maxvorstadt district, Homes by KING's places guests at the epicentre of business activity and cultural exploration. The central location offers unparalleled access to the city's business districts, entertainment venues, and transportation hubs, ensuring that guests can easily navigate their way around the city.

A cornerstone of the Homes by KING's initiative is the KING's Cafe & Bar Munich, a unique space that doubles as a café by day and a cocktail bar by night. "This is more than just a workspace; it's a community hub," says Ms. King. "Here, guests can connect with like-minded professionals, host meetings, or simply enjoy a well-deserved break in a comfortable setting."

Recognising the importance of flexibility in today's fast-paced world, Homes by KING's also introduces modern, digital check-in and check-out options. This streamlined process allows guests to manage their stay efficiently, making travel smoother and more enjoyable.

"Homes by KING's represents a significant leap forward in business travel accommodation," Ms. King concludes. "By focusing on the needs of our guests and providing them with a tailored, comprehensive experience, we're setting a new standard in hospitality. We're not just offering a place to stay; we're offering a way to live, work, and thrive in Munich."

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations, and features the innovative KING's Café & Bar Munich.

