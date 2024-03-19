KING's Hotels Munich Converts Amenities For Slow Travel Guests

KING's First Hotel Apartment Homes By King's - Digital Nomad Homes KING's Cafe & Bar Munich

Recognising the growing trend of slow travel KING's Hotels Munich has reimagined its amenities to cater to the needs of long-stay travellers and digital nomads.

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognising the growing trend of slow travel, KING's Hotels Munich has reimagined its amenities to cater to the needs of long-stay travellers and digital nomads. The group's flagship, KING's Hotel First, along with aparthotel AdvaStay by KING's, are leading this transformation by offering premier extended-stay hotel apartments designed for comfort and convenience.

Hanna King, CEO of KING's Hotels, emphasises the shift in traveller preferences: “Today’s travellers are looking for more than just a place to stay. They seek spaces that feel like a home, equipped for both work and leisure. We've responded by redesigning our amenities to offer a more integrated and flexible experience, especially for those planning longer stays in Munich.”

KING's Hotel First and AdvaStay by KING's feature hotel apartments that blend the luxury of a hotel with the practicality of home. They come fully equipped with private kitchenettes, comfortable workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi, ensuring guests can live, work, and relax with ease. The accommodations are ideal for guests who wish to immerse themselves in the city's culture and lifestyle for extended periods.

A standout feature is KING's cafe and bar Munich, a unique cafe that welcomes non-hotel guests situated on the ground floor of KING's Hotel First. During the day, the cafe serves as a dynamic space for guests and local professionals. By night, it transforms into a stylish cocktail bar, offering a perfect blend of productivity and socialising.

“KING's Cafe Munich is more than just a digital nomad friendly space; it’s a community hub where guests can network, collaborate or simply unwind,” adds King. “It’s an embodiment of our commitment to providing versatile spaces that adapt to the modern traveller's needs.”

KING's First also has conference and meeting rooms for hire; what’s more, the entire space is available to rent for larger events with room for up to 50 standing attendees (40 seated).

KING's Hotels Munich’s central location in the Maxvorstadt district, a short walk from Munich's central train station, adds to its appeal for slow travellers. Guests enjoy easy access to the city’s cultural, dining, and shopping experiences, making it an ideal base for exploring Munich.

With these enhancements, KING's Hotels Munich sets a new standard in accommodating the evolving demands of today’s travellers, combining the flexibility of long-term stays with the amenities and services of a premier hotel.

About KING's Hotels Munich:

A family-owned boutique hotel group situated in central Munich, KING's Hotels Munich artfully combines luxury and practicality. Catering to all travellers, from solo adventurers to families and on-the-move professionals, KING's offers both short and extended-stay accommodations, and features the innovative KING's Café & Bar Munich.

For more information or to make a reservation, see details below:

Hanna King

KING's Hotels Munich

Contact:

KING’s Hotel First

Dachauer Straße 13,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.55187-0 / +49 (0) 89.55187-300;

Email: first@kingshotels.de

KING’s Center

Marsstraße 15,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.51553-0 / +49 (0) 89.51553-300

Email: center@kingshotels.de

AdvaStay by KING’s

Dachauer Straße 12,

80335 München

Call: +49 (0) 89.45209380 / +49 (0) 89.452093811

Email: advastay@kingshotels.de