19 March 2024

178

The European Union and Turkmenistan stand for the further development of mutually beneficial partnership

On March 18, 2024, as part of the working visit of the Turkmen delegation to Brussels, a number of meetings were held with high-ranking representatives of the European Union.

In particular, negotiations were held with the Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council Simon Mordue.

The parties stated their interest in continuing cooperation in the field of green energy, transport, technological interconnection and other areas. The importance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, as well as interaction within the EU-Central Asia format, was emphasized.

The diplomats also discussed issues on the international and regional agenda. At the same time, the positive role of Turkmenistan in maintaining security and stability in the region was especially highlighted.