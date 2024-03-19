Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,255 in the last 365 days.

Issues of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg were discussed

19 March 2024

159

Issues of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg were discussed

On March 18, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

The parties discussed the possibilities of deepening political, diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation.

Issues on the regional and international agenda were also considered. The importance of strengthening the legal basis for interaction was emphasized.

The importance of strengthening the legal basis for interaction was emphasized.

Partnerships within international structures, in particular the UN and the EU, were discussed.

You just read:

Issues of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg were discussed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more