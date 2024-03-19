19 March 2024

159

Issues of developing cooperation between Turkmenistan and Luxembourg were discussed

On March 18, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

The parties discussed the possibilities of deepening political, diplomatic, trade and economic cooperation.

Issues on the regional and international agenda were also considered. The importance of strengthening the legal basis for interaction was emphasized.

Partnerships within international structures, in particular the UN and the EU, were discussed.