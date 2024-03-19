19 March 2024

Round table between Turkmenistan and the EU in Brussels

On March 18, 2024, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Mammethan Chakyev, a round table was organized with the European business community on the topic “Turkmenistan and the EU: towards a new economic partnership”.

The event brought together more than 120 representatives from various countries in a hybrid format, where opportunities for cooperation in key areas such as energy, investment and trade were discussed.

The event was attended by heads and representatives of international organizations, including UN agencies, EU, OECD, political, diplomatic and financial institutions, media, commercial companies, trade and economic associations and agencies, research centers and other organizations.

Among the speakers were the heads of the European Commission's Directorate General for International Partnerships, the European Institute of Asian Studies, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as leading European companies such as “Sarens Group”, “Cargolux”, “Philips” and “Royal IHC” and others.

The head of the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan in his speech emphasized the great potential for expanding the economic partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU.