Innova Solutions Secures Coveted Spot in HFS Research Challenger Series

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, proudly announces its inclusion in the HFS Research Challenger Series. The recognition by HFS underscores Innova Solutions’ distinguished background and unique offerings in workforce management, coupled with its robust digital transformation services encompassing design, IoT solutions, hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, and IT application maintenance.

Sam Duncan, HFS Practice Leader, commended Innova Solutions, stating, “Innova Solutions has demonstrated its prowess as a leading challenger in the highly competitive Digital Transformation market, effectively competing with Tier 1 providers. The firm’s credibility and domain expertise shine through as they guide enterprises through industry and location-specific nuances and challenges. Innova Solutions presents an intriguing prospect for enterprises seeking top-notch Digital Transformation Services.”

“Being acknowledged by HFS Research in their Challenger Series is a source of immense pride for all of us at Innova Solutions,” said Raj Sardana, CEO of Innova Solutions. “Our longstanding expertise in talent solution management coupled with our strategic shift towards digital transformation align perfectly with the rapidly evolving landscape. This recognition further reinforces our commitment to empowering our clients on their digital transformation journeys.”

Enterprises looking to stay ahead in the dynamic digital landscape can now download the comprehensive report, detailing how partnering with Innova Solutions can provide substantial benefits. The full report explores the company’s strengths, capabilities, and the ways in which it assists businesses in navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

