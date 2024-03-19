Dell’Arte International Presents Solo Showcase March 30th

WHO: Dell’Arte International presents an evening of student work

WHAT: Solo Showcase – Created & Performed by the 2024 Solo Performance Intensive Participants with Michelle Matlock

WHEN: March 30, 2024 8:00pm

WHERE: Dell’Arte, 131 H Street, Blue Lake, CA 95525

ENTRANCE: Advance tickets $10 at dellarte.com

or Pay What You Can (PWYC) at the door

“The only requirement is that you bring an IDEA. It can be a prop, a movement, a lesson plan, a speech, a poem, a word, a thought.” Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre Faculty and Cirque du Soleil star Michelle Matlock used this invitation to propel the work you will see in SOLO SHOWCASE.

It takes a lot to put yourself out there—even more so when you are the only one onstage. The performers in this group work for an intense two weeks to develop their idea into a solo performance piece. What does it take to bring your vision to life? To command the stage? How will you bring your audience along?

The performance is a short evening of excerpts from works-in-progress and is one night only! The audience is the critical ingredient at this stage of development. Some themes and content may be inappropriate for younger audiences—we don’t know yet! The work will be developed over the course of the program.

Advance tickets are recommended. Get them today at dellarte.com.

ABOUT MICHELLE MATLOCK

Michelle N. Matlock (She/They) is a performing artist, teacher, producer, director and creative coach. Most recently she was awarded a 2023 NEA grant through KCFringe Presents to revive her critically acclaimed solo show, The Mammy Project. Her solo show has traveled to universities and theaters across the United States, Canada and South America. She has been performing for over 20 years and has had the pleasure of creating original characters for Cirque du Soleil, Circus Amok, and Bindlestiff Family Cirkus. Other notable experiences have been teaching as Adjunct Faculty at Dell’Arte International, Clown Gym, Laughter League and directing the clowns of Circus Bella in San Francisco. Michelle currently resides in Tacoma, WA.

ABOUT DELL’ARTE INTERNATIONAL

The Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre is a unique institution in North America. Its training programs attract students from around the world, with more than 1,000 graduates from 41 countries since the formation of the school in 1975. As one of only a handful of professional ensemble-based theatres in the United States, Dell’Arte is internationally recognized for its work to push the boundaries of physical theatre, its actor-creator training programs, and for pioneering “theatre of place.”