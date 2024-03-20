Inogic releases TextSMS4Dynamics – Enabling Text SMS features within Dynamics 365 CRM

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inogic, a trusted provider of 15+ apps for Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM, is excited to announce TextSMS4Dynamics. This innovation integrates SMS messaging directly into your CRM, allowing users to send SMS campaigns, updates, or messages directly from within the CRM system.

Today's busy customers are bombarded with emails and phone calls. Often, important messages get lost in the shuffle. TextSMS4Dynamics offers a powerful solution. With SMS open rates exceeding 90%, ensure every message reaches your customer's phone.

Roohi Shaikh, the visionary CEO of Inogic, shares her excitement: "TextSMS4Dynamics is designed with the specific needs of businesses in mind. It enables businesses to harness the potential of text messaging seamlessly integrated within their CRM ecosystem – a mutually beneficial solution for optimizing communication processes and improving customer experience."

Inogic eagerly anticipates witnessing how businesses and professionals leverage TextSMS4Dynamics to harness the SMS channel across diverse applications directly from Dynamics 365 CRM.

TextSMS4Dynamics makes things easy

Instead of switching between different apps or platforms, send and receive text messages directly within the CRM interface. Set up automated messages triggered by certain events, and even send emojis or images to make your texts more interesting. This makes communication smoother and more efficient.

TextSMS4Dynamics empowers businesses to:

1. No more Swivel Chairing: No more switching between applications. Send and receive SMS messages seamlessly within the familiar Dynamics 365 interface, creating a unified hub for all customer communication.

2. Embrace Context-Aware Design: The user-friendly messaging interface complements Dynamics 365 CRM, ensuring your team can effortlessly leverage SMS communication without additional training.

3. Automate the Day-to-Day: Free up valuable time with automated SMS workflows. Trigger notifications for specific CRM events such as appointment reminders or order confirmations, keeping customers informed and engaged.

4. Never Miss a Message Again: Get notifications for incoming SMS messages to ensure prompt responses, acknowledging the critical role of response time in today's fast-paced world.

5. A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words: Add personality with image and emoji support, creating a more interactive communication experience.

• Boost Engagement: Connect with customers on their preferred channel, transforming communication from a monologue into a dialogue.

• Skyrocket Response Rates: Leverage SMS's phenomenal open rates to ensure messages are seen and acted upon promptly.

• Happier Customers: Faster response times, improved communication, and a personalized touch contribute to a satisfied and loyal customer base.

Inogic's TextSMS4Dynamics is set to revolutionize how businesses interact within the Dynamics 365 CRM ecosystem. Its intuitive features and seamless integration unlocks the true potential of SMS communication, propelling customer engagement to uncharted heights.

Inogic: Your Trusted Microsoft Gold ISV Partner

Inogic is one of the leading Microsoft Gold ISV Partners with an exclusive focus on providing innovative apps and development services on Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform and Azure OpenAI/Copilot. Its flagship Dynamics 365 CRM maps integration app, Maplytics™, a 5-star rated Preferred App on Microsoft AppSource, is changing the way locational intelligence is leveraged with features like Radius Search, Territory Management, Route Optimization, Appointment scheduling, et al.

Inogic is renowned for its 15+ Microsoft Preferred Co-sell ready Productivity Apps on Microsoft AppSource. From the latest Text SMS and WhatsApp Business integration with Dynamics 365 CRM, Document Management in Dynamics 365 CRM/CE with Attach2Dynamics and SharePoint Security Sync, Sales enablement using Lead Assignment and Distribution Automation, Alerts4Dynamics, and Business Process Checklist, improving productivity with Click2Clone, Click2Export, and Undo2Restore, user adoption and motivation with User Adoption Monitor and Gamifics365, popular Visualization Apps Kanban Board, Map My Relationships and Integrations like MailChimp Integration, Subscription & Recurring Billing Management, to QuickBooks Integration - Inogic has always been a hub of distinct and innovative apps for Dynamics 365 CRM / Dataverse.

To learn more about how Inogic can help enhance your Dynamics 365 CRM/Power Platform user experience, visit https://www.inogic.com/ or contact crm@inogic.com.

