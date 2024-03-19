MAC Network Enters Strategic PR and Marketing Partnership with TINCOM MEDIA For New Feature Film A Fragile Flower
Collaboration Announced at Exclusive Event in Huntington Beach, California; Councilwoman, City of Westminster Amy Phan West Recognizes Filmmakers
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas-based MAC Network has entered into a strategic marketing partnership with TINCOM MEDIA on the new feature film, the Vietnam/USA co-production A Fragile Flower (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh), the announcement was made on March 17 at an exclusive presentation event held at the Saigon Grand Center in Huntington Beach, California, by MAC Network CEO Hugo Hieu Nguyen and the film's executive producer Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo Nguyen.
MAC Network will become a Diamond Sponsor of the highly anticipated film, providing extensive PR and marketing activities in support of the movie’s theatrical launch.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with MAC Network as we prepare for our U.S. theatrical run on March 29th,” comments Dr. Nguyen. “This collaboration will allow us to share A Fragile Flower, and its message of hope and perseverance, with all Vietnamese filmgoers across America.”
“Our vision to enhance the image of ethnic businesses within their respective communities aligns perfectly with that of TINCOM MEDIA,” adds Hugo Hieu Nguyen. “We look forward to help promote this very special film within Vietnamese communities across the U.S.”
The evening featured a red carpet reception, followed by a presentation spotlighting MAC Network’s popular TV series American Dream. The audience was thrilled to see the success of MAC network in the Vietnamese community for the past 13 years. MAC network is positioning to enter into the Vietnamese entertainment sector and hope to bring many meaningful and rewarding content to all the Vietnamese audience of all ages in America.
Following the announcement of the MAC Network/A Fragile Flower collaboration, City of Westminster Councilwoman Amy Phan West made a special designation in honor of the first ever U.S. made Vietnamese film to the visionary film producers, Dr. Nguyen and director Mai Thu Huyền. The program continued with an exclusive sneak peek of the film, with speeches and comments by Jenny Ai Trinh Thai, Dr. Nguyen and Ms. Huyen speaking about the film. The evening ended on a high note with iconic Vietnamese music artist Nhat Ha who performed Cho Em Quên Tuổi Ngọc (Let Me Forget My Innocence Days), the film’s theme song.
A Fragile Flower will have its World Premiere event on March 21, 2024 at AMC 30 in Orange County, California. The premiere event will be hosted by Golden World and Tram Huong Nguyen.
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/Iws6lhBdqo0?si=1NLp6Z8-P1xI5F0t
The female-led, Vietnamese/American co-production will be released nationwide in more than 50 theatres on March 29, 2024. The film will premiere in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, New Jersey/Pennsylvania, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Washington State in Regal, AMC, Angelika and Cinemark Theatres. A full list of cities/theatres is available here: https://www.facebook.com/AFragileFlowerOfficial/posts/pfbid0DoqmsrqmbDUJPtEwf2nG5DSLoKWsmy4jZW67DRpeT1ri1CXw6HNdRtbPnVMEXP9Cl
A Fragile Flower tells a tale of resilience and hope through the eyes of a blossoming Vietnamese songstress blessed with both a mesmerizing voice and a gentle soul. With a talented cast of professional Vietnamese singers and actors, including Trizzie Phuong Trinh, Nhat Ha, Anh Dung, Duc Tien, Baggio Saetti, Khanh Hoang, Jacky Tai, Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo, Lam Tuyet Trang, Ho Xuan Dao, Jinstar Nguyen Duy, Emily LeTran, Kieu Diem. Nina Rose, Jack BL, Nghia Le along with Maya, Quoc Cuong and Mai Thu Huyền. Audiences will be swept away on a poignant exploration of the main character's personal trials, triumphs, and aspirations.
The captivating love story, musical drama’s screenplay was penned by Vietnamese singing sensation Nhat Ha. Atlas Distribution Company, a leading independent film distributor, is the film’s official distributor for the US market. The film was recently honored total with eight awards from various film festivals, including Best Picture at the FLOW Film Festival, held in Hollywood, Florida from February 29 to March 4, 2024, and is currently on its international film festival circuit run.
For more information about A Fragile Flower and its highly anticipated release, please visit the official website at https://afragileflower.com Follow the film on all social media platforms, using the hashtag #AFragileFlower.
MAC USA is headquartered in Dallas, Texas with over seven representative offices spread across the United States - supported by a dedicated team of 170 employees and a network of 10 independent sales agents nationwide. They were incorporated in 2011 and have over 13 years of experience in merchant credit card processing, POS systems, and digital marketing. They currently support thousands of customers in all 50 states and have an annual processing volume of nearly $1.3B. The vision of MAC USA is to enhance the image of ethnic businesses within their communities by helping them create higher customer service standards and being a partner in making their dreams come true. Their goal is to be the first choice for payment processing, marketing, and business management solutions, which is achieved by offering a transparent pricing system that is simple and easy to understand. MAC USA’s flat rate model separates them from the competition and has helped thousands of merchants easily understand and manage fees. https://macnetworkusa.com/
About TINCOM MEDIA - Mai Thu Huyền and Dr. Jacqueline Thu Thảo are the dynamic duo behind TINCOM MEDIA of California, a production company dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking cinema. A Fragile Flower (Đoá Hoa Mong Manh) marks their latest addition to a portfolio recognized for its emotional depth and ability to connect with audiences worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://tincommedia.global/tincom
