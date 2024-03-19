Webinar highlights new tools available for storm recovery and management of storm debris

Today’s MI Environment edition, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, is highlighting the upcoming webinar on preparedness for extreme storm emergencies.

A neighborhood destroyed by a storm.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s (EGLE) latest webinar – Storm Recovery: Do you know what to do with storm debris? New Tools for responding to natural disasters – will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 9.

Climate change is expected to worsen the frequency, intensity, and impact from extreme weather events, like floods, tornadoes, and ice storms. Natural disasters generally result in significant damage to infrastructure and increase in the amount and types of materials requiring disposal. This can pose a threat or substantial nuisance to human health and the environment if not handled quickly and properly. See the new resources at Michigan.gov/EGLEStormRecovery to learn more.

In the webinar, emergency responders, local officials, community planners, and Michigan residents will learn about:

The regulations for managing storm debris.

EGLE’s authority and Michigan’s process for obtaining an Emergency Solid Waste Disposal Authorization in response to a natural disaster.

New online tools to help prepare for and respond to a natural disaster.

Attendance at this webinar is worth one continuing education or professional development hour for professional engineers.