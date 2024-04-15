Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia Announce Miami Marlins Sponsorship

About

Jordan started Site Social SEO in 2015 to implement his skills in marketing and graphic design for small businesses. As his clients’ businesses have grown, so has Site Social SEO. In 2020, Site Social SEO decided to focus exclusively on law firms—which was the origins of the firm and Jordan's expertise. Since Jordan works exclusively on law firms, he has a focused view of the latest trends, a full understanding of the market, and resources that a normal SEO agency just wouldn't have. Jordan's integrated marketing and human-oriented approach stems from understanding many of the pitfalls law firms face with other marketing firms. As Jordan matured as a leader and strategist, he has learned that digital marketing is about more than online exposure. It’s about the success and well-being of his clients and their livelihood. When his clients know that their online presence is in good hands, they can spend a lot more time focusing on the firm and on the things they love.