Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia Announce Miami Marlins Sponsorship

WHG Reveals Exciting New Sponsorship of the Miami Marlins
As a firm that values excellence, teamwork, and community, we see a perfect reflection of our ethos in the spirit and determination of the Miami Marlins”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia is excited to announce their sponsorship of the Miami Marlins, one of Major League Baseball's most vibrant and community-focused teams. The law firm, known for its dedication to excellence and community service, sees this partnership as a significant step in its mission to support local initiatives and foster community spirit.
"As a firm that values excellence, teamwork, and community, we see a perfect reflection of our ethos in the spirit and determination of the Miami Marlins," said Adam Werner, founding partner and attorney at WHG.
Adam Werner, Michael Hoffman, Matthew Greig, and Brendan Garcia bring together over 25 years of military service and decades more of community involvement. Their firm has assisted over 13,000 veterans, represented over 5,000 workers, and advocated for countless injured Americans and veterans. Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia have established themselves as pillars in communities across the United States.
WHG is renowned for its commitment to legal excellence, integrity, and client service. It aims to be a law firm that personal injury victims, injured workers, disabled veterans, and Americans can depend on. Beyond the office, the firm supports various local charities, youth sports, and educational programs.
The decision to sponsor the Miami Marlins reflects WHG's recognition of the power of sports in uniting communities and inspiring the next generation. The Marlins' commitment to excellence on the field and their extensive community outreach programs resonate with WHG's values and mission.
The Marlins, a professional MLB baseball team in Miami, Florida, have a rich history, including two World Series championships. Beyond their on-field achievements, the Marlins are dedicated to promoting education, health, and family well-being in South Florida.
The partnership between WHG and the Marlins is built on a shared mission to positively impact the Miami community. Through this sponsorship, both organizations aim to further their engagement with the community and provide support and inspiration to Miami residents. The exposure that Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia will get through their partnership with the Marlins will allow them to bring reliable and credible legal services to the people of Miami, no matter who they are. And the Marlins will gain a partner they can feel good about recommending to their loyal fans.
"WHG's commitment to serve and give back to the community, specifically veterans, aligns perfectly with what the Marlins organization strives to accomplish through our initiatives and partnerships," said Rob Gelman, Marlins Vice President and Head of Partnership Development and Strategy.
"We are proud to have WHG join our efforts in honoring active and retired military personnel and their families for their selfless service."
Brendan Garcia, a partner at WHG, expressed pride in the Marlins x WHG partnership and the firm's opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the community.
"This partnership is more than just a sponsorship—it's a celebration of our support for the Miami community and Florida at large. The Marlins have always been more than just a baseball team; they are a source of pride and joy for Miami and beyond. We are so glad to be partnering with them."
As a partner of the Miami Marlins, WHG looks forward to engaging with the fans and the Miami community and making a real difference in the South Florida area.
