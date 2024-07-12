Bartlett Legal Group Continues to Grow With New Name and New Locations

The Law Office of Rebecca L. Bartlett has rebranded as Bartlett Legal Group and has opened the first of many planned new locations in Columbus, GA

We are so excited about all the new changes at Bartlett Legal Group. It's a big step forward for us, and we look forward to being able to better serve the veteran community. ”
— Rebecca Bartlett
PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bartlett Legal Group, formerly known as The Law Office of Rebecca L. Bartlett, has announced a complete rebranding of their name and expanded its reach with a new office location in Columbus, Georgia. According the Rebecca Bartlett, the founding partner, this new office location is the first of many as the veteran disability benefits firm continues to grow.

The name change was instated to reflect the firm's evolution from a sole practitioner to a comprehensive legal team that specializes in veteran legal services.

Bartlett Legal Group focuses on assisting injured veterans with VA disability benefits, including appeals and increasing their VA rating. Its goal is to ensure that America’s Veterans receive the benefits and support that they deserve and were promised when they volunteered to protect our country.

The new office in Columbus, GA, marks an exciting expansion for the growing law firm. Bartlett Legal Group seeks to expand to as many areas of the country with large veteran populations as they can, according to the owner.

“I want to clarify to all my existing and future clients that these changes will not affect any aspect of the quality of service and results our clients have come to know us for. In fact, we plan on doubling down on our commitment to excellence that has been the hallmark of our firm,” said Attorney Rebecca Bartlett
"Our new name, Bartlett Legal Group, just better represents our collective expertise as a team, and our expansion is just another part of our commitment to meeting the growing legal needs of our veteran clients."

You can learn more about Bartlett Legal Group by visiting their website at www.bartlett.legal.

About Bartlett Legal Group:

Bartlett Legal Group is a law firm specializing in VA benefits appeals. With offices in Florida and Georgia, the firm is dedicated to helping veterans navigate the complexities of the VA benefits system. The team at Bartlett Legal Group is committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation, ensuring that veterans receive the benefits they have earned through their service.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Bartlett Legal Group at (850) 332-6434.

