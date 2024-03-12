Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia Announces New Shareholder and Partner, Veteran Advocate Brendan Garcia

Newly named Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia have strengthened their firm considerably with the addition of new partner and shareholder, Attorney Brendan Garcia

All you have to do is ask someone who has been represented by Brendan and it's clear what an asset he will be."
— Michael Hoffman
UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (WHG), a respected law firm with a focus on veteran law, personal injury, and workers comp, is pleased to announce the addition of Attorney Brendan Garcia as a new shareholder and partner. This addition brings Garcia's significant experience in veteran law to the WHG firm and introduces a new era with more resources, expertise, and now, a new name: Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (previously Werner, Hoffman & Greig).

Brendan Garcia, a former U.S. Marine and a VA-accredited attorney, has a strong track record in advocating for veterans' rights and helping injured veterans secure the disability benefits they deserve. His experience helping thousands of our nation’s veterans and his commitment to veterans' advocacy are expected to enhance the firm's ability to serve veteran clients with dedication and expertise. This addition will also allow the firm to expand its personal injury and workers' compensation departments, increasing its ability to serve more wrongfully injured Americans.

Alongside Garcia, WHG welcomes Appellate Attorney Matthew White. White's expertise in veterans' law, particularly in cases involving chemical exposure and psychiatric disorders, will complement the firm's appellate practice and expand its ability to serve those who have served our country.

The addition of Brendan Garcia to Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia underscores the firm's commitment to providing comprehensive legal services—not only to veterans but also to clients in need of personal injury, workers' compensation, and other legal assistance. This partnership aims to improve the firm's service offerings, utilizing Garcia's skills and dedication.

Brendan Garcia’s partnership with WHG also brings with it VetLaw, which Garcia founded and grew to be a law firm known for its reliability. VetLaw will continue as a partner firm of WHG, ensuring that the brand remains intact for veterans nationwide.

"We're excited to have Brendan Garcia join us as a partner," said partner and shareholder Michael Hoffman. "We have no doubt that his vast knowledge of the law and true dedication to his clients will benefit our firm. All you have to do is ask someone who has been represented by Brendan and it’s clear what an asset he will be."

For more information about the newly named Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia and the services they offer, you can visit wernerhoffman.com and vet.law.

Adam Werner
Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia
+1 800-320-4357
info@wernerhoffman.com
