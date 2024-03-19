Farr Law Firm P.A. Named a 2023 Top Contributor By The Fund

Farr Law

We are proud to recognize Farr Law’s exemplary performance in 2023 and thank them for their loyalty to The Fund and dedication to their clients.” — Jeff Rogero, Chief Executive Officer and President, The Fund

PUNTA GORDA, FLORIDA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys’ Title Fund Services, LLC (The Fund) recognizes Farr Law Firm P.A. as a Top Contributor for 2023.

The Fund’s “Top Contributor Circle” is the highest honor awarded to Member firms based on policies remitted in 2023.

About The Fund:

Backed by the strength of Old Republic Title, Attorneys’ Title Fund Services, LLC (The Fund) promotes and facilitates the real estate practices of our Members in their protection of the public. More than 4,000 Members throughout Florida rely on us for next-level residential and commercial title services, best-in-class legal education, and practice-enhancing resources. For more information, visit thefund.com.

About Farr Law Firm

Established in 1924, Farr Law Firm is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County and is preparing to celebrate 100 years of service to Southwest Florida. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small-town principles its clients value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.