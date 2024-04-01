Esther Ludlow

“We're honored to include Esther Ludlow into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a momentous achievement, Esther Ludlow, a distinguished podcaster, has secured the coveted "Best Podcaster—2024" award from the esteemed Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) community. This accolade is a testament to Ludlow's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in true-crime podcasting.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community, established nine years ago, boasts a membership exceeding 7,800 professionals living and working in Southern California. Its mission is clear—to recognize and celebrate the crème de la crème of Los Angeles, promoting a community of individuals who share uncompromising standards of quality and integrity. With its slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best," the community is dedicated to spotlighting those who consistently excel in their respective domains.

Aurora DeRose, the award coordinator for BoLAA, expressed the community's deep commitment to its mission of honoring the best of Los Angeles and fostering connections among like-minded individuals. Welcoming Esther Ludlow into the BoLAA family is a testament to his standing as a paragon of excellence in true-crime podcasting.

Ludllow's acknowledgment by the Best of Los Angeles Award community further underscores his exemplary contributions to the field. Her expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing top-tier podcasting services have set her apart and garnered the admiration and respect of her peers and the broader Los Angeles community.

This recognition inspires aspiring podcasters and professionals across various disciplines. Ludlow's inclusion in the BoLAA family is a mark of distinction that reflects his tireless pursuit of excellence and his impact on the broader landscape of healthcare in Southern California.

As Esther Ludlow basks in the glow of this well-deserved honor, the Best of Los Angeles Award community celebrates not only an outstanding true-crime podcaster but also an individual who personifies the very essence of their mission – recognizing and promoting excellence in Los Angeles. May Esther Ludlow's continued endeavors in dermatology inspire future generations and contribute to the ongoing narrative of excellence within the vibrant community of Southern California.

Esther Ludlow launched the podcast "Once Upon A Crime" in 2016, channeling her long-standing interest in true crime. Within just eight months, the podcast gained over 1 million listens. Serving as the solo writer, producer, and editor, Ludlow continues to engage audiences with her storytelling. Each episode presents standalone true crime stories, covering a variety of cases from high-profile kidnappings to historical criminal events. With a background in psychology, Ludlow brings a unique perspective to "Once Upon A Crime," offering listeners a compelling journey through criminal history.