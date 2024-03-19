USATF INDOOR MASTERS TRACK & FIELD CHAMPS IN CHICAGO THURS-SUN, MARCH 21-24
The 2024 USATF Masters Indoor Track & Field Championships will be held Thursday through Sunday, March 21-24, at Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field Center at Gately Park.
As the national championship for masters track and field, 1174 entrants 25-97 years old are entered, including 15 World Masters Record Holders, 58 American Masters Record Holders, 3 Olympians, and 125 entries from Illinois, including 50 from Chicagoland. Entered athletes include 25 reigning world masters indoor champions (Poland 2023) and 34 reigning world masters indoor champions (Finland 2022).
183 USATF registered clubs are represented, which foretells a hard-fought battle for the top three team trophies, for men’s, and women’s, and the overall team championship. The four largest clubs in number of entrants are Greater Philadelphia Track Club, Potomac Valley Track Club, SoCal Track Club, and Atlanta Track Club.
Three Olympians Attending: Michelle Rohl, 58, of Mansfield PA, a three-time Olympic race walker (1992, 1996, 2000 - Race Walk). In this meet, she competes in 800m, 1 mile, and 3000m Race Walk. Turning to shorter distances as a masters runner, she now holds eight American masters age group track & field records.
Toyin Augustus, 44, is an Olympic athlete from Nigeria (2008 - 100-meter hurdles) who now lives in the USA. At this meet, she competes at the 60m hurdles in Chicago. She began her career by winning the African Championships in Athletics in 2006. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.
Garth Robinson, 53, (1996 - 4x400m relay) is from Jamaica, and now an American citizen living in St. Louis, MO, where he is a school teacher. He won a bronze medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta in the 4x400m relay. So far this season he has a pending age group world record in the M50 indoor 200m with a time of 22.93 and a pending American age group record in the 60m (7:09). Recently, he broke his own pending American Record with a time of 7.07 in the 60M.
Events run each day - Thursday/Friday 8 AM - 7:30 PM, Saturday 8:00 AM - 7:30 PM. Sunday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
Spectators are free: There is no admission charge for spectators in the 3500-seat arena.
Full Schedule and list of entrants: https://www.usatf.org/events/2024/2024-usatf-masters-indoor-championships/schedule
***MORE DETAIL USEFUL FOR MEDIA including, reigning world champions in the meet, masters world record holders entered, Hall of Fame members coming, Olympians’ bios, CHICAGO entries and record holders, other notable athletes, and more: "National Masters Track Chicago 2024 Draft release March 14 2024" | DOC | Link to comprehensive data analysis (GoogleDoc)
All athletes are subject to drug testing by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) at the meet.
For Media athlete interviews or information on-site contact Bob Weiner at weinerpublic@comcast.net at 202-306-1200 voice or text, or 202-329-1700
