Save the Date: Fire Resources Fair Featuring Yana Valachovic

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Fire Safe Council:
The ‘Fire Resources Fair’ will feature Yana Valachovic, UCCE Forestry Advisor and County Director, presenting on defensible space, home hardening, and fire insurance tips. There will be kid friendly activities including a tour of fire trucks, plus a panel discussion with local fire safe councils and Firewise groups, information tables, and ample opportunities for networking.
Attached is a Save-the-Date flyer, more information and final poster will be sent out in early April.
