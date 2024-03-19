Disrupting Legacy Service Providers; Massive Networks Delivers Carrier Evolved
Massive Networks is evolving the carrier market by delivering innovative connectivity solutions without the complexity & cost of traditional service providers.
Your connectivity is not a commodity; it is a major driving force in the performance and success of your organization.”LOUSIVILLE, COLORADO, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupting Legacy Service Providers; Massive Networks Delivers Carrier Evolved.
— Kevin Flake CEO
Massive Networks is evolving the carrier market by delivering innovative global connectivity solutions without the complexity and cost of traditional service providers. Leveraging its extensive global reach, Massive delivers unparalleled reliability, security, and simplicity for today’s booming WAN demands. Massive’s One Pipe Multi-Connect® links customers’ offices, clouds, data centers, and SaaS applications globally to the last mile, delivering the connectivity to their front door. This eliminates reliance on the best-effort providers and the poor performance of the public internet for business-critical applications and processes.
With their customer and partner feedback in mind, they’ve embarked on a major rebranding and messaging campaign to target those businesses seeking reliable, secure, and simplified wide-area connectivity and internet solutions that have evolved to meet the needs of modern businesses.
Frustrated with inflexible, poorly supported, one-size-fits-none carrier solutions, Massive’s founding team designed and delivered an offering that delivers the flexibility and dynamic agility required by modern businesses, with customer support for the full lifecycle of the WAN from design and deployment through day two operations. We are shifting the conversation from cost driven best effort connectivity to dynamic high-performance reliable networks that propel an organization forward. This transformation includes focusing on the importance of One Pipe Multi-Connect and the Suite of Connect Services and how privatizing data transport and shifting workloads off the public internet with a segmented network can improve reliability, security and simplicity.
We see a future where every business has access to reliable, dynamic high-performance network services that drive growth and innovation. Committed to advancing the standard in network connectivity, we aim to challenge the status quo by shifting the conversation from cost driven best effort connectivity to dynamic high-performance reliable networks that propel your organization forward into the future. Your connectivity is not a commodity; it is a major driving force in the performance and success of your organization.
This is Carrier Evolved.
Massive Networks CEO Kevin Flake says it best, “Cybersecurity threats, the transition to the Cloud and remote work have dramatically disrupted today’s modern WAN requirements. Despite these significant changes, traditional carriers remain stagnant, offering the same old legacy solutions. This forces customers to accept under-performing and unreliable internet connections. We are evolving beyond these “best-effort” solutions. Our One Pipe Multi-Connect® solution, allows customers to shift critical workloads and VPN networks off the public internet and onto privatized, secure WAN networks that increase reliability, security and simplicity with a single carrier global connectivity solution.”
