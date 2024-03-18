Submit Release
MPD Arrests Three Men for January Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce three men have been arrested for a January fatal shooting in Southeast D.C.

 

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 59-year-old Raymond Ballard of Southeast, D.C., inside of a business with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

 

On Monday, March 18, 2024, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court indictment, 18-year-old Steven Metts of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Jovontae Wallace of District Heights, M.D., and 21-year-old Keondre Carroll of Southeast, D.C. were charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

 

CCN: 24011522

