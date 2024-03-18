Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,605 in the last 365 days.

*Updated with Video* MPD Seeking Suspect in Downtown Bank Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect who robbed a bank in Northwest DC.

 

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at approximately 9:20 a.m., the suspect approached a teller inside a bank in the 1700 block of K Street, Northwest. The suspect implied he was armed and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sfdX1prdx8

   

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each bank robbery committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24018793

You just read:

*Updated with Video* MPD Seeking Suspect in Downtown Bank Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more