Senator Cramer Discusses Potential TikTok Ban, President Biden’s $8 Billion Request for Climate Corps on Kudlow

***Click here to download video. Click here for audio.***

BISMARCK – U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) joined Larry Kudlow on Fox Business to discuss the potential ban of TikTok in the United States and President Joe Biden’s $8 billion request for a “Climate Corps” program, which would hire 50,000 environmental activists to the government each year by 2031.

On the Status of Legislation to Ban TikTok from U.S.:

“The House overwhelmingly passed the legislation last week that sets the table for [the ban] to happen. […] I don't know when it will happen, Larry, but I do believe the House created enough momentum, and I think there's a growing awareness of the problem with the [Chinese Communist Party’s] ownership and control over Bytedance, and as a result TikTok […] Eliminating TikTok, or at least making TikTok an American company, will not rob anybody of their First Amendment rights. It'll just help secure the United States of America – that’s my view. I think [the senate bill] will be a more modest version probably […] than the House bill. Oftentimes, that's the result in the Senate, but we need to do something.”

On the Potential U.S. Buyer of TikTok:

“There are a lot of Americans interested, there's a lot of entrepreneurs [interested]. Obviously, Elon Musk has already stepped up and there will be others I'm sure that will be interested in it or some group of people that will be interested in it. Those deals don't get put together quickly, as you know, the financing doesn't come together quickly. […] It might be a matter of just giving it more time for the sale to take place, but at the same time you don't like to give the CCP more time to use their algorithms to socialize their data to steal whatever they can. So it's a fine balance.”

On Biden’s $8 Billion Request for 50,000 ‘Climate Corps’ Workers:

“The last thing the country needs are 50,000 more climate activists being paid by tax dollars, that we can’t afford by the way, in a workforce that’s already constrained, which is one of the things holding back the growth of our economy. I mean, this thing is wrong on so many levels. The honest truth of the matter is the government already actually incentivizes this kind of activity. We're seeing it all the time in North Dakota. […] So, [Biden] is already creating positions to lead this crusade if you will, and the last thing we need are 50,000 more paid bureaucrats running around the country who really, frankly for the most part, probably don't even know what they're talking about, but they're happy to take the cash.”