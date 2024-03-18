Daily Session Report for Monday, March 18, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
March 18, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Joe Adams:
Dear Madam Speaker,
It has been an honor to represent the people of the 139th PA House District. However, I have family needs that require my immediate attention.
Please accept this letter as my official notice that I am resigning my 139th House Seat effective Friday, February 9, 2024.
Best wishes to all in providing good government for the people of our Commonwealth.
Sincerely,
Joesph Adams
139th District
The Chair submits for the record the Write for Special Election of the 139th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on February 12, 2024:
The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:
· An annual report per the Appalachian States Low-Level Waste Compact Act of 1985, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Annual Low-Level Radioative Waste Program Report
· An annual report per Act 12 of 2004, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development regarding an Annual Financing Strategy Report for Fiscal Years 2024-2025
· A report per House Resolution 238 of 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Benefits of Nuclear Energy and Development of Small Modular Reactors Staff Study February 2024
· An annual report per the Universal Telecommunications and Print Media Access Act, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the 2023 Annual Report of the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and the Print Media Access System Program
· An annual report persuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities
· An annual report persuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Information Disclosure of State-Related Universities
· A report per House Resolution 212 of 2021, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding Services to Individuals with Intellectual Disability, Developmental Disability, or Autism through the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs
· An annual report per the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act of 2010, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act
· An annual report per the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Analysis of the Minimum Wage
· An annual report per the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Act, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board 2023 Annual Report
· An annual report pursuant to Section 204.1 of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the 2023 Actuarial Evaluation of the Financial Operations of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Program
· An annual report pursuant to Section 1310(a)(9) of the Right-to-Know Law, from the Office of Open Records regarding its Annual Report for 2023
· An annual report pursuant to Act 128 of 2020, from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the PSERS Stress Test Impact Analysis for 2024
· A letter from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, as required by Act 188 of 1982, regarding the request for a resolution to authorize the sale of property known as the former Philipsburg Elementary School
The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as amended by Amendment A02909
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
March 18, 2024
Amen Brown resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Carol Hill Evans resigns from Education Committee
Carol Hill Evans resigns from Local Government Committee
Carol Hill Evans resigns from Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee
Jim Prokopiak elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee
Jim Prokopiak elected to Education Committee
Jim Prokopiak elected to Local Government Committee
Jim Prokopiak elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Carol Hill-Evans, Chair
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
March 18, 2024
Joseph Adams resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee
Jason Ortitay is elected to the Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee
Joseph Adams resigns from Finance Committee
Natalie Mihalek is temporarily elected to the Finance Committee
Joseph Adams resigns from Game and Fisheries Committee
Robert Mercuri is temporarily elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee
Joseph Adams resigns from the Local Government Committee
James Rigby is temporarily elected to the Local Government Committee
Stephenie Scialabba resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee
Valerie Gaydos is temporarily elected to Housing & Community Development Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Pickett
Republican Committee Leadership Appointments
Supplemental Report
March 18, 2024
Finance Committee
Jack Rader appointed Secretary, replacing Joseph Adams
Respectfully submitted,
Representative Tina Pickett
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1564
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1564
Bills Referred
HR 309 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 316 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 317 State Government
HR 318 Education
HR 319 Commerce
HR 320 Commerce
HR 321 Finance
HR 322 Transportation
HR 323 State Government
HR 324 Commerce
HR 325 Health
HR 326 Local Government
HR 327 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 328 Education
HR 329 Education
HR 330 Rules
HR 331 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 332 Judiciary
HR 333 Judiciary
HR 334 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 335 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 336 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 337 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 338 State Government
HR 339 State Government
HR 340 Education
HR 341 Health
HR 342 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 343 Professional Licensure
HR 344 State Government
HB 1958 Finance
HB 1995 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2016 Finance
HB 2017 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2018 Judiciary
HB 2019 Local Government
HB 2020 Judiciary
HB 2021 Labor And Industry
HB 2022 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2023 Health
HB 2024 Education
HB 2025 Education
HB 2026 Education
HB 2027 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2028 Appropriations
HB 2029 Commerce
HB 2030 Judiciary
HB 2037 Children And Youth
HB 2038 Finance
HB 2039 State Government
HB 2040 Education
HB 2041 Education
HB 2042 Gaming Oversight
HB 2043 Education
HB 2044 Finance
HB 2045 Local Government
HB 2046 State Government
HB 2047 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2049 Transportation
HB 2050 Liquor Control
HB 2051 Labor And Industry
HB 2052 Housing And Community Development
HB 2053 State Government
HB 2054 State Government
HB 2055 Transportation
HB 2056 Health
HB 2057 Health
HB 2058 State Government
HB 2059 State Government
HB 2060 State Government
HB 2061 State Government
HB 2062 State Government
HB 2063 Finance
HB 2064 Commerce
HB 2065 Human Services
HB 2066 Commerce
HB 2067 Appropriations
HB 2068 Liquor Control
HB 2069 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2070 Judiciary
HB 2071 Transportation
HB 2072 State Government
HB 2073 Education
HB 2074 Finance
HB 2075 Gaming Oversight
HB 2076 Transportation
HB 2077 State Government
HB 2078 Gaming Oversight
HB 2079 State Government
HB 2080 Health
HB 2081 Commerce
HB 2082 Health
HB 2083 Health
HB 2084 Health
HB 2085 Finance
HB 2086 Education
HB 2087 Insurance
HB 2088 Judiciary
HB 2090 State Government
HB 2091 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2092 Finance
HB 2093 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2094 Health
HB 2095 Human Services
HB 2096 Insurance
HB 2097 Health
HB 2098 Housing And Community Development
HB 2099 State Government
HB 2100 Children And Youth
HB 2101 Education
HB 2102 Transportation
HB 2103 Local Government
HB 2104 Labor And Industry
HB 2105 Labor And Industry
HB 2106 Game And Fisheries
HB 2107 Game And Fisheries
HB 2108 Game And Fisheries
HB 2109 Education
HB 2110 Education
HB 2111 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2112 Education
HB 2113 Professional Licensure
HB 2114 Education
HB 2115 Education
HB 2116 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2118 Labor And Industry
HB 2119 Finance
HB 2120 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2121 Transportation
HB 2122 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HB 2123 Finance
HB 2124 Education
HB 2125 Finance
HB 2126 Human Services
HB 2128 Labor And Industry
HB 2129 Finance
HB 2130 Health
HB 2131 Health
SB 228 State Government
SB 403 Professional Licensure
SB 745 State Government
SB 792 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
SB 1020 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 502
HB 974
HB 1543
HB 1875
HB 1889
Bills ReReferred
HB 1976 From Housing and Community Development to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 316 From Agriculture as Committed
HR 103 From Commerce as Committed
HR 250 From Health as Committed
HR 251 From Health as Committed
HR 292 From Health as Committed
HR 296 From Health as Committed
HR 297 From Health as Committed
HR 299 From Health as Committed
HR 230 From Housing and Community Development as Committed
HR 211 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 272 From Labor and Industry as Committed
HR 259 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Amended
HR 281 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 295 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 303 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 305 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HR 322 From Transportation as Committed
HR 286 From Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1896 From Agriculture as Amended
HB 1201 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1538 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1646 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1820 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1885 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1172 From Commerce as Amended
HB 1853 From Health as Committed
HB 1931 From Health as Amended
HB 1956 From Health as Amended
HB 657 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1386 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1549 From Housing and Community Development as Amended
HB 1245 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1678 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1806 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1446 From Labor and Industry as Amended
HB 1819 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 502 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1564 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 816 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2055 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1030 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed
HB 1626 From Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
HB 1632 From Veteran's Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
HB 1854 From Veteran's Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended
SB 979 From Agriculture as Committed
SB 146 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
|
Motion to Object to Committee report
(Grove)
|
102-99 (Report is properly reported)
SB 753 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 55 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 843
HB 961
HB 1399
HB 1601
HB 1748
HB 1956
SB 115
SB 740
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.