Daily Session Report for Monday, March 18, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 18 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 18, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative D’Orsie.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of a letter of resignation from Representative Joe Adams:

Dear Madam Speaker,

It has been an honor to represent the people of the 139th PA House District. However, I have family needs that require my immediate attention.

Please accept this letter as my official notice that I am resigning my 139th House Seat effective Friday, February 9, 2024.

Best wishes to all in providing good government for the people of our Commonwealth.

Sincerely,

Joesph Adams

139th District

The Chair submits for the record the Write for Special Election of the 139th Legislative District which was filed with the Secretary of the Commonwealth on February 12, 2024:

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· An annual report per the Appalachian States Low-Level Waste Compact Act of 1985, from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Annual Low-Level Radioative Waste Program Report

· An annual report per Act 12 of 2004, from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development regarding an Annual Financing Strategy Report for Fiscal Years 2024-2025

· A report per House Resolution 238 of 2022, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Benefits of Nuclear Energy and Development of Small Modular Reactors Staff Study February 2024

· An annual report per the Universal Telecommunications and Print Media Access Act, from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission regarding the 2023 Annual Report of the Telecommunication Device Distribution Program and the Print Media Access System Program

· An annual report persuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Instructional Output and Faculty Salary Costs of the State-Related Universities

· An annual report persuant to the Pennsylvania Public School Code of 1949, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding the Information Disclosure of State-Related Universities

· A report per House Resolution 212 of 2021, from the Joint State Government Commission regarding Services to Individuals with Intellectual Disability, Developmental Disability, or Autism through the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs

· An annual report per the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act of 2010, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Administration and Enforcement of the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act

· An annual report per the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Analysis of the Minimum Wage

· An annual report per the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Act, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Board 2023 Annual Report

· An annual report pursuant to Section 204.1 of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Law, from the Department of Labor and Industry regarding the 2023 Actuarial Evaluation of the Financial Operations of the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation Program

· An annual report pursuant to Section 1310(a)(9) of the Right-to-Know Law, from the Office of Open Records regarding its Annual Report for 2023

· An annual report pursuant to Act 128 of 2020, from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the PSERS Stress Test Impact Analysis for 2024

· A letter from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, as required by Act 188 of 1982, regarding the request for a resolution to authorize the sale of property known as the former Philipsburg Elementary School

The Chair is in receipt of an Actuarial Note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as amended by Amendment A02909

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

March 18, 2024

Amen Brown resigns from Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Carol Hill Evans resigns from Education Committee

Carol Hill Evans resigns from Local Government Committee

Carol Hill Evans resigns from Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee

Jim Prokopiak elected to Aging and Older Adult Services Committee

Jim Prokopiak elected to Education Committee

Jim Prokopiak elected to Local Government Committee

Jim Prokopiak elected to Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Carol Hill-Evans, Chair

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

March 18, 2024

Joseph Adams resigns from Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee

Jason Ortitay is elected to the Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee

Joseph Adams resigns from Finance Committee

Natalie Mihalek is temporarily elected to the Finance Committee

Joseph Adams resigns from Game and Fisheries Committee

Robert Mercuri is temporarily elected to the Game and Fisheries Committee

Joseph Adams resigns from the Local Government Committee

James Rigby is temporarily elected to the Local Government Committee

Stephenie Scialabba resigns from Housing & Community Development Committee

Valerie Gaydos is temporarily elected to Housing & Community Development Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

Republican Committee Leadership Appointments

Supplemental Report

March 18, 2024

Finance Committee

Jack Rader appointed Secretary, replacing Joseph Adams

Respectfully submitted,

Representative Tina Pickett

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1564

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bill

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1564

Bills Referred

HR 309 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 316 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 317 State Government

HR 318 Education

HR 319 Commerce

HR 320 Commerce

HR 321 Finance

HR 322 Transportation

HR 323 State Government

HR 324 Commerce

HR 325 Health

HR 326 Local Government

HR 327 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 328 Education

HR 329 Education

HR 330 Rules

HR 331 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 332 Judiciary

HR 333 Judiciary

HR 334 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 335 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 336 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 337 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 338 State Government

HR 339 State Government

HR 340 Education

HR 341 Health

HR 342 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 343 Professional Licensure

HR 344 State Government

HB 1958 Finance

HB 1995 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2016 Finance

HB 2017 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2018 Judiciary

HB 2019 Local Government

HB 2020 Judiciary

HB 2021 Labor And Industry

HB 2022 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2023 Health

HB 2024 Education

HB 2025 Education

HB 2026 Education

HB 2027 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2028 Appropriations

HB 2029 Commerce

HB 2030 Judiciary

HB 2037 Children And Youth

HB 2038 Finance

HB 2039 State Government

HB 2040 Education

HB 2041 Education

HB 2042 Gaming Oversight

HB 2043 Education

HB 2044 Finance

HB 2045 Local Government

HB 2046 State Government

HB 2047 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2049 Transportation

HB 2050 Liquor Control

HB 2051 Labor And Industry

HB 2052 Housing And Community Development

HB 2053 State Government

HB 2054 State Government

HB 2055 Transportation

HB 2056 Health

HB 2057 Health

HB 2058 State Government

HB 2059 State Government

HB 2060 State Government

HB 2061 State Government

HB 2062 State Government

HB 2063 Finance

HB 2064 Commerce

HB 2065 Human Services

HB 2066 Commerce

HB 2067 Appropriations

HB 2068 Liquor Control

HB 2069 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2070 Judiciary

HB 2071 Transportation

HB 2072 State Government

HB 2073 Education

HB 2074 Finance

HB 2075 Gaming Oversight

HB 2076 Transportation

HB 2077 State Government

HB 2078 Gaming Oversight

HB 2079 State Government

HB 2080 Health

HB 2081 Commerce

HB 2082 Health

HB 2083 Health

HB 2084 Health

HB 2085 Finance

HB 2086 Education

HB 2087 Insurance

HB 2088 Judiciary

HB 2090 State Government

HB 2091 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2092 Finance

HB 2093 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2094 Health

HB 2095 Human Services

HB 2096 Insurance

HB 2097 Health

HB 2098 Housing And Community Development

HB 2099 State Government

HB 2100 Children And Youth

HB 2101 Education

HB 2102 Transportation

HB 2103 Local Government

HB 2104 Labor And Industry

HB 2105 Labor And Industry

HB 2106 Game And Fisheries

HB 2107 Game And Fisheries

HB 2108 Game And Fisheries

HB 2109 Education

HB 2110 Education

HB 2111 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2112 Education

HB 2113 Professional Licensure

HB 2114 Education

HB 2115 Education

HB 2116 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2118 Labor And Industry

HB 2119 Finance

HB 2120 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2121 Transportation

HB 2122 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HB 2123 Finance

HB 2124 Education

HB 2125 Finance

HB 2126 Human Services

HB 2128 Labor And Industry

HB 2129 Finance

HB 2130 Health

HB 2131 Health

SB 228 State Government

SB 403 Professional Licensure

SB 745 State Government

SB 792 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

SB 1020 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 502

HB 974

HB 1543

HB 1875

HB 1889

Bills ReReferred

HB 1976 From Housing and Community Development to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 316 From Agriculture as Committed

HR 103 From Commerce as Committed

HR 250 From Health as Committed

HR 251 From Health as Committed

HR 292 From Health as Committed

HR 296 From Health as Committed

HR 297 From Health as Committed

HR 299 From Health as Committed

HR 230 From Housing and Community Development as Committed

HR 211 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 272 From Labor and Industry as Committed

HR 259 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Amended

HR 281 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 295 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 303 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 305 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HR 322 From Transportation as Committed

HR 286 From Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1896 From Agriculture as Amended

HB 1201 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1538 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1646 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1818 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1820 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1843 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1885 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1172 From Commerce as Amended

HB 1853 From Health as Committed

HB 1931 From Health as Amended

HB 1956 From Health as Amended

HB 657 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1386 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1549 From Housing and Community Development as Amended

HB 1245 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1678 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1806 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1446 From Labor and Industry as Amended

HB 1819 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 502 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1564 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 816 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2055 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1030 From Tourism & Economic & Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1626 From Veteran’s Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

HB 1632 From Veteran's Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HB 1854 From Veteran's Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Amended

SB 979 From Agriculture as Committed

SB 146 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 654 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

Motion to Object to Committee report (Grove) 102-99 (Report is properly reported)

SB 753 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 55 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 843

HB 961

HB 1399

HB 1601

HB 1748

HB 1956

SB 115

SB 740

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.