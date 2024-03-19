AI-Powered Marketing is Now Within Reach for Small Businesses

Michelle Armstrong, TAG President, speaks at IAD 2024 Sales Summit on April 3 from 2:30pm-3:15pm Register for IAD 2024 Sales Summit at IADBrokerage.com/summit/ Jason McClellan, IAD President at IADBrokerage.com

TAG MultiMedia Brings AI and Avatars to the Insurance Industry First

Insurance touches all parts of our lives. Seeing IAD use technology that supports their agents is what sets them apart from the rest.” — Michelle Armstrong, TAG MultiMedia President

TROY, MICHIGAN, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- —Insurance Advisors Direct is hosting the 2024 IAD Sales Summit at the Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, Troy, Michigan. This event is open to sales professionals with applications geared to the insurance industry. Registration is required and those registered before March 29, 2024 will get a preview of what their business looks like through the eyes of an Avatar.

Michelle Armstrong, President of TAG MultiMedia, is a guest presenter who is bringing AI, Chat GPT functionality and Conversational AI to small businesses and is showing how it applies to independent insurance agents. Attendees will see new technology that helps agents transform their online presence. Real-time demonstrations will show what the future of customer service looks like and prove how agents can innovatively be available for their customers.

Jason McClellan, President and CEO of Insurance Advisors Direct, shared in a conversation that advisors and salespeople in general, are the client-facing talent necessary for growth. Regardless of the time of day, client expectations are high when it comes to accessibility and communication options. Armstrong commented, “Insurance touches all parts of our lives. Seeing IAD use technology that supports their agents is what sets them apart from the rest.”

The IAD Sales Summit is an all-day event from 8:30am-4:00pm with topics covering:

• Master Long-Term Care & Estate Planning for client growth.

• Learn effective Succession Planning, Lead Generation & Cutting-Edge Marketing.

• See how AI can transform your business featuring TAG MultiMedia.

• Listen in on top producer/carrier roundtable featuring U65 & Medicare Experts.

• Networking: Connect with peers and gain valuable sales insights.

For more details and to register, visit https://iadbrokerage.com/summit/

For over 15 years Michelle has been delivering impactful, performance-based, marketing solutions to all levels of businesses across metro Detroit. She has watched first-hand how entrepreneurs struggle with balancing engagement, sales and return on marketing with their time and talent resources. Remote work, quarantine-like conditions and 24-hour access propelled her to develop an AI solution that is as affordable as it is effective.

TAG MultiMedia is pioneering AI-Powered marketing to small businesses through the use of Avatars and ongoing software development. TAG MultiMedia can be reached at 642 S. Main Street, Clawson, MI 48017; TAGMulitMedia.net and 248-571-4991.