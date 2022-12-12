LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER OFFERS INFLATION-FIGHTING HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS

GlobalWatchRep.com Igor Georgiyev, Master Watchmaker and Global Watch Repair Owner

Master Watchmaker, Igor Georgiyev now offers restored and pre-owned watches as a gift idea.

“My patrons are looking for ways to make their money go farther while still giving something thoughtful and special," says Igor.” — Igor Georgiyev, Master Watchmaker and Owner of Global Watch Repair

OAK PARK, MICHIGAN, US, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Watch Repair offers clients money saving approaches to gift-giving this holiday season. Igor Georgiyev, Owner and Master Watchmaker built his business on watch repairs. He is seeing a surge in restorations and purchases of pre-owned luxury watches to offset the cost of buying brand new.

In 2017, Global Watch Repair opened its doors to repair Quartz, Automatic, Manual and Antique watches. Working with luxury brands, he established relationships with major watch manufacturers and parts suppliers in order to restore family heirlooms and nostalgic timepieces. His clients count on him to use authentic materials applied to industry specifications. Giving the gift of restoring a watch is a personal way to respect the memories associated with the watch and create a keepsake.

For over the past 20 years, Igor has been honing his craft. He has repaired watches from everyday wearables to high-end swiss watches. Some of his clients collect fine watches, while others bide their time to get their first, luxury brand timepiece. Buying gently restored, pre-owned watches has satisfied the collector and first-time buyer alike.

“My patrons are looking for ways to make their money go farther while still giving something thoughtful and special. Pre-owned watches have become a great answer because they are some of the most luxurious brands that they normally couldn’t afford,” says Igor.

To help clients offset the cost of travel and help those out of town, who otherwise couldn’t utilize his expertise, Global Watch Repair offers free estimates and free insured UPS drop off and delivery. For more information, visit GlobalWatchRep.com and start shopping for that special restored or pre-owned timepiece today.

Global Watch Repair is located at 25900 Greenfield Road, Suite 116, Oak Park, Michigan 48237 on the first floor of the Crowne Pointe Plaza. They are open Monday through Friday 9am-5pm EST. They can be reached at 248-268-2739 or by email GWR.CustomerCare@gmail.com.

Meet Global Watch Repair