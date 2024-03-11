Amid AI-Powered Marketing, TAG MultiMedia Supports Connecting in Person

Terry Bean, Speaker, Corporate Trainer and Executive Coach Michelle Armstrong, President and Visionary

Terry Bean hosts first-of-its-kind virtual networking course

The better we all get at networking, the better all of our networking will be.” — Terry Bean

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaker, TEDxDetroit Executive Producer, Corporate Trainer and Executive Coach, Terry Bean will be hosting a 4-part, online course NETWORKING MASTERY NOW to help people master the art of networking. The course is designed for individuals who know that word-of-mouth advertising is the BEST kind of advertising and want more of it.

For over 20 years Terry has been delivering impactful messages and inspiring tactics to audiences across metro Detroit. He has watched first-hand how people interacting face-to-face have yielded some of the best business relationships. With remote work, quarantining and the onset of AI, he has noticed a shift in current audiences’ communication abilities and networking expectations.

In a conversation with Michelle Armstrong, President of TAG MultiMedia, he shared that technology and human interaction need to co-exist. People need to polish and upgrade their interpersonal skills.

Armstrong commented, “People are afraid of AI technology for several reasons. We’re here to remind them that AI is a tool and that human interaction is and will continue to be the gold standard.”

The 4-week course begins March 25, 2024 at 7pm. The course topics include:

• What you need to know before you can network effectively.

• The 23 things you need to do at every networking event.

• How to network way more effectively online.

• Ways to avoid screwing up the networking you just did.

Terry Bean is a sought-after speaker, corporate trainer and executive coach. He is a two-time published author and executive producer of TEDxDetroit. For more information, visit TryBean.com or connect via social media. Michelle Armstrong is a visionary in AI-Powered marketing to small businesses through the use of Avatars and ongoing software development.