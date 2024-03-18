Premier to Meet with Wine Sector

CANADA, March 18 - Premier Tim Houston will meet representatives from the wine sector today, March 18.

The government is working to meet its international trade commitment to phase out preferential mark-ups by the end of June.

“We’ve been trying to achieve the right balance of support for the entire wine industry, given the June 30 deadline to achieve trade compliance. Our government has continued to engage with the industry and monitored how new sector support programs are working in their early stages,” said Premier Houston. “We’ve also heard concerns from the local farm wine sector, which we agree is very important in this province. These discussions will inform next steps.”