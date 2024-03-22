City of Sunbury, OH, Transforms Permitting Process with OpenGov
The City will soon have modern tools for digital services, enabling streamlined processes, digitized records for easy access, and a 24/7 online permit portal.=, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to find a streamlined, modern system for handling payments and processing its permit applications, the City of Sunbury, OH, was looking for a modern solution. After surveying the field, the City decided to partner with OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 30 minutes from Columbus, leadership in the City of Sunbury is always looking for ways to modernize its operations. In its search for a new digital services platform, the City wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could offer residents an online permit portal. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out from the competition for its promise to reduce the need for paper-based processes, and offer significant time savings for both residents and City personnel.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Sunbury will be able to realize significant enhancements in its operations. It will soon have the support of modern tools for digital services, enabling streamlined processes, digitized records for easy access, and a 24/7 online permit portal. In addition, licensing reminders will be automated, helping the City save time by avoiding the need for sending manual renewal and late fee reminders.
The City of Sunbury, OH, joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here